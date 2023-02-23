Sam Bankman-Fried and his co-conspirators made more than 300 illegal political donations in the United States, according to a new indictment against the FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder unsealed on Thursday in Manhattan federal court.

The donations, totaling tens of millions of dollars, were unlawful because they were attributed to a "straw donor" or made using corporate funds, often allowing Bankman-Fried to evade contribution limits on individual contributions to candidates, prosecutors said.

Overall, the new indictment contains four fraud charges and eight conspiracy charges.

Eight counts of fraud

Bankman-Fried was previously hit with eight counts of fraud, money laundering and other charges over the collapse of the now-bankrupt exchange. He has pleaded not guilty in those cases.

Prosecutors say Bankman-Fried used the stolen customer funds to plug losses at Alameda Research, his hedge fund. Alameda's former chief executive, Caroline Ellison, and a former FTX executive, Gary Wang, have both pleaded guilty to fraud charges and agreed to cooperate with the investigation.

Former FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried, who faces fraud charges over the collapse of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, leaves following a hearing at Manhattan federal court in New York City, U.S. January 3, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)

"Exploiting the trust that FTX customers placed in him and his exchange, Bankman-Fried stole FTX customer deposits, and used billions of dollars in stolen funds for a variety of purposes," reads the new indictment, which was filed on Wednesday.

After founding FTX in 2019, Bankman-Fried rode a boom in the value of Bitcoin and other digital assets to attain an estimated $26 billion net worth. He also became an influential political donor in the United States until the exchange collapsed in November amid a flurry of customer withdrawals.

The new indictment hit Bankman-Fried with additional charges of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money-transmitting business.

A spokesman for Bankman-Fried did not immediately respond to a request for comment.