Instagram is copying Telegram with new 'Channels' feature

It's official, Instagram is copying another competitor. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced last month a new feature on Instagram – Channels.

This new chat service lets creators share messages, surveys and photos with followers in order to establish a more direct relationship with them, similar to the channels feature on Telegram.

Zuckerberg introduced the new feature by opening his own channel, here he plans to keep sharing updates regarding Meta.

How will Instagram Channels work?

Zuckerberg also said the chat service will come to Facebook Messenger in the coming months. Later, the option to add another content creator to the channel and open a question and answer section (AMA, ask me anything) will be added as well.

Meanwhile, Instagram is currently testing the channels with select creators in the US, with plans to expand the feature's release in the coming months.

The Telegram logo is seen on a screen of a smartphone in this picture illustration (credit: ILYA NAYMUCHIN)

This new feature also gives creators a new way to update their followers. Up until now, content creators had to update their Instagram stories to share news and updates with their followers. But now they can use a more direct way to connect with them.

Those who join channels can vote in polls but can't participate in the conversation.