The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Instagram is copying Telegram with new 'Channels' feature

The social media platform launched a chat service that lets creators easily update their followers, just like on Telegram.

By YINON BEN SHUSHAN/WALLA!
Published: MARCH 14, 2023 08:35
The Instagram application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE)
The Instagram application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE)

It's official, Instagram is copying another competitor. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced last month a new feature on Instagram – Channels.

This new chat service lets creators share messages, surveys and photos with followers in order to establish a more direct relationship with them, similar to the channels feature on Telegram.

Zuckerberg introduced the new feature by opening his own channel, here he plans to keep sharing updates regarding Meta.

How will Instagram Channels work?

Zuckerberg also said the chat service will come to Facebook Messenger in the coming months. Later, the option to add another content creator to the channel and open a question and answer section (AMA, ask me anything) will be added as well.

Meanwhile, Instagram is currently testing the channels with select creators in the US, with plans to expand the feature's release in the coming months.

The Telegram logo is seen on a screen of a smartphone in this picture illustration (credit: ILYA NAYMUCHIN)The Telegram logo is seen on a screen of a smartphone in this picture illustration (credit: ILYA NAYMUCHIN)

This new feature also gives creators a new way to update their followers. Up until now, content creators had to update their Instagram stories to share news and updates with their followers. But now they can use a more direct way to connect with them.

Those who join channels can vote in polls but can't participate in the conversation.



Tags Facebook mark zuckerberg business social media Instagram Telegram
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by