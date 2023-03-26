As the world's largest IT infrastructure provider, Kyndryl has announced that it will partner with Israel's largest transportation company, DAN (Public Transportation Company LTD), to advise, build, manage, and maintain the IT infrastructure for its Fast Lanes project, which will relieve traffic congestion along major routes.

As Israel's population continues to grow by 2027, traffic congestion – particularly in central metropolises (like Tel Aviv, etc.) – is a major concern. Approximately one million new motor vehicles are estimated to have entered Israel’s roads between 2013 and 2021, reaching upward of 3.84 million. This trend is only expected to increase as the population of Israel steadily increases.

The Fast Lanes' government tender was won by Dan Group as part of the "Path To The City LTD" consortium and seeks to relieve congestion in Tel Aviv. In order to carry it out, DAN and Kyndryl will plan, construct, operate and maintain a 100km network of high-speed toll roads and parking lots as well as construct, operate, and maintain traffic, tolls and passenger transportation along the new lanes.

Reducing traffic jams times

By allowing travel at speeds of at least 70km/h on the dedicated fast lanes, the project is expected to significantly reduce the time people spend in traffic jams.

Sunday traffic disruptions on Highway 4, June 26, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

As noted by Ronen Mida, DAN-Fast Lanes CTO, the IT architecture and IT infrastructure provided by Kyndryl are instrumental in achieving the ambitious goals set by Fast Lanes project.

“The management of a complex transport network is an ongoing process, combining deep knowledge of mobility trends with real-time data analytics and fast, secure and agile IT infrastructure,” he said.

In addition to acting as a trusted advisor, Kyndryl will plan and build the IT infrastructure architecture, as well as enabling and supporting Fast Lanes in conjunction with multiple major technology partners like Lenovo, VMware, Juniper, ExaGrid, Magalcom, McAfee and HCL.

Kyndryl will implement an agile, flexible and scalable IT infrastructure by integrating urban management systems with a complete centralized computing and monitoring system, a core network solution, and respective cyber security tools. Kyndryl will use two TIER 2 data centers to host these solutions. Over 2,500 TB of data will be collected and analyzed by the platform, enabling Dan Group experts to make informed decisions.

Dror Pearl, Kyndryl Israel’s Managing Director, explained that the installation of this infrastructure is more likely to solve Israel’s traffic problems than policy or other external approaches.

“While a range of tools are available to policymakers and experts seeking to fight congestion in Israel’s leading cities, the evidence from a growing number of operational examples suggests that traffic can best be beaten if we apply an integrated approach,” said Pearl. “This approach has the potential not only to fight congestion, but also to optimize traffic, reduce air pollution, enhance road safety and enable growth.”