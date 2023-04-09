The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Flight canceled due to Israel security risks? Here's what you should know

The Israel Consumer Council has made a list detailing what happens and what you're entitled to if your flight is canceled due to security issues.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: APRIL 9, 2023 19:42

Updated: APRIL 9, 2023 20:31
An El Al plane flying above the clouds. (photo credit: IPTC/GPO)
An El Al plane flying above the clouds.
(photo credit: IPTC/GPO)

After the rocket fire from Lebanon and Gaza into Israeli territory and many customer inquiries, the Israel Consumer Council has made a list detailing about what happens if your flight is canceled due to the ongoing regional tensions – and what you are entitled to.

What can you do if an airline cancels flights to and from Israel?

Every airline should provide you with alternative solutions should your flight be canceled. If you ordered your ticket through a travel agent, you can arrange an alternative flight through them.

In some cases, the airline or travel agent will contact the customers to tell them about their new flight. This is something the airlines are obligated to do should the flight be canceled.

Is it possible to cancel your flight due to Order 8 [an emergency IDF call-up]?

The answer is yes, but only with Israeli travel and airline companies, which have all announced that they will refund all tickets to those who had to cancel due to Order 8.

A passenger is stranded abroad. Who is responsible for bringing them back to Israel?

Should a flight be canceled due to the security situation in Israel per the request of the American Aviation Authority or the recommendation of the European Aviation Authority, the flight operator or travel agent must present the passenger with alternative means of getting home.

El Al Israel Airlines counters are seen at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel February 27, 2020 (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN) El Al Israel Airlines counters are seen at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel February 27, 2020 (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

In any case, passengers whose flights were canceled are entitled to either a refund or an alternative flight ticket, whichever they prefer.

El Al and Arkia have announced that they will help passengers by increasing flights to all destinations in Europe to help passengers get back to Israel as soon as possible.

What about hotel accommodations?

If one or more nights stay is required until the next flight, the passenger is entitled to hotel accommodations at the expense of the airline company or travel agency.

Do you receive financial compensation for all this mental anguish?

According to the law, customers are entitled to a refund of the price they paid for the ticket or a ticker to an alternative flight, but not monetary compensation.

What about a hotel stay abroad that must be canceled after your flight is canceled?

It's recommended that you contact the system or service used to book your hotel stay and check for the cancelation policy. At the same time, it's also recommended to contact the hotel directly and inform them of the reservation's cancellation while also inquiring about the possibility of receiving a refund.



Tags rockets travel business Money airline company security Airport War
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by