The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Prime Video overtakes Netflix in fierce market share competition

Since 2020, Netflix has lost more than 13% of its market share in a gradual decline.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: APRIL 11, 2023 13:07
Toy figures of people are seen in front of the displayed Disney +, HBO Max, Apple TV, Netflix, Hulu and Prime video logos, in this illustration taken January 20, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)
Toy figures of people are seen in front of the displayed Disney +, HBO Max, Apple TV, Netflix, Hulu and Prime video logos, in this illustration taken January 20, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

On-demand streaming is the defining characteristic of media in the modern age, and while Netflix was once considered the all-time reigning champion within the streaming arena, recent statistics illustrate a contentious battle for its position as head honcho.

According to recent data from JustWatch, Prime Video has the largest market share of any streaming platform in the US in Q1 2023, weighing in at 21%, while Netlfix holds 20%. This is a shake-up from Q4 2022, when Netflix held a 3% lead on Prime Video, though, in the grander scheme of things, it is merely a continuation of Netflix’s gradual decline: since 2020, the streaming pioneer has lost more than 13% of its market share.

After Netflix and Prime Video, Disney+ and HBO Max are in a tight race for third place, with the former holding 15% of market share and the latter coming in at 14%. Disney+ lost some subscribers in Q1, which may cause it to fall behind HBO Max.

Hulu holds a currently-uncontested 5th place with 11% market share, while Paramount+ (7%) has overtaken Apple TV+ (6%) after a strong earnings quarter, although it still lags behind the bigger players. 

Streaming platforms must continue to innovate

As the streaming market becomes more crowded and competitive, streaming platforms must continue to innovate and expand their offerings to stay ahead. While Prime Video currently holds the #1 position, its lead on competition is diminutive, and the service provider will need to stay ahead of the competition. Smaller players Paramount+ and Apple TV+ will need to focus on growth strategies and the curation of attractive content in order to catch up to the leading platforms.

The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US July 16, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON/FILE PHOTO)The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US July 16, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON/FILE PHOTO)

Furthermore, it’s likely that ad-supporting streaming plans will rise to prominence in the coming year, as subscription-based models may have run their course.



Tags Market amazon netflix streaming
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by