UK soccer team Arsenal's on-pitch sponsor is actually a skincare brand

As part of the sponsorship, the brand's logo will appear on the team's representative uniforms, the brand's presence will stand out on the signage at the Arsenal Club's Stadium.

By LEE SIBYLA/WALLA!
Published: MAY 4, 2023 04:24
The Arsenal women's team (Illustrative). (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Arsenal women's team (Illustrative).
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A rare first-of-its-kind collaboration took place between the Israeli IL MAKIAGE makeup brand and the British Arsenal women's soccer team, managing to grab the attention of the audience, with the brand's logo appearing on the team's uniforms and in the stadiums.

The multi-year agreement is designed to promote collaborative efforts between the brands and to mount an advertising campaign.

"The global activity of IL MAKIAGE is growing at a dizzying pace, with the establishment of our foothold in the UK market," said IL MAKIAGE Israel CEO Yonatan Arn, who praised this partnership as something that celebrates strong women.

"We are excited about the launch and are proud to continue encouraging women all over the world to shatter glass ceilings." 

Focus on My Game Face

"Arsenal has been at the forefront of women's soccer since 1987," said Arsenal commercial department head Juliet Slott. "The success of the players has sparked interest and we are determined to keep building on that success."

Arsenal WFC v Manchester City WFC, 11 May 2019 – Arsenal celebrates winning the FA WSL (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Arsenal WFC v Manchester City WFC, 11 May 2019 – Arsenal celebrates winning the FA WSL (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

She continued: "The incredible support we have received from IL MAKIAGE, who hold similar values to us, will help us develop women's soccer. We are excited to work together to support Arsenal Women's continued growth while showcasing the strength, skill, talent and joy that permeates women's soccer."

An extensive campaign was launched in the UK in the media as well as in stadiums during the team's matches, led by the slogan - "Focus on My Game Face."



Tags sports business football make up English Football
