Mayer Group signs deal to purchase hundreds of off-road vehicles

The transaction is worth $1.3 million. The type of electric tool is the MIA FOUR, designed for the movement of one rider in complex terrain.

By YEHUDA SHARONI/MAARIV
Published: MAY 9, 2023 18:02
Traffic light displaying green. (photo credit: DAVID SANCHEZ/PEXELS)
Traffic light displaying green.
The Mayer Group announced on April 30 an order worth $1.3 million for the MIA FOUR, a light electric quad board that is the flagship product of Mia Dynamics, which markets and distributes them in Israel.

MIA FOUR is an electric four-wheeled transport vehicle, intended for the movement of individuals on a complex terrain route which is based on a unique, patented platform in connection with the steering and suspension system. 

It's suitable for various uses, including law enforcement and security as well as for use in the private sector.

Alongside the continued expansion of operations in Israel, the company previously reported on its desire to expand to other countries, including the States, and even to carry out various pilots.

Mia Dynamics founder and CEO Itzik Calderon said that the company is anticipating another deal within a few months, after completing the first deal with one of the largest automotive groups in Israel

CITY TRANSFORMER is planning on raising another $35 million for further development leading to mass production (credit: Courtesy)CITY TRANSFORMER is planning on raising another $35 million for further development leading to mass production (credit: Courtesy)

Their cooperation with the Mayer Group indicates the success of the MIA FOUR as a micro-mobility tool in the field of green transportation.



