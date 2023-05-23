The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israeli investors to construct state-of-the-art sports complex in Ukraine

Many residents across Ukraine, specifically in Bucha, are gradually returning home and actively seeking a semblance of normalcy.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: MAY 23, 2023 12:20
A simulation of the planned sports complex's gym in Bucha, Ukraine (photo credit: PR)
A simulation of the planned sports complex's gym in Bucha, Ukraine
(photo credit: PR)

In a display of international support and collaboration, a group of Israeli investors hailing from the real estate sector are spearheading the construction of an advanced sports and leisure complex in the city of Bucha, Ukraine. With an estimated investment of approximately $1.2 million, this ambitious project aims to revitalize the region and provide much-needed recreational facilities for the local population. Spanning 2,700 square meters, the complex is set to open its doors to the public this upcoming summer.

Prior to the outbreak of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, this picturesque city was home to around 40,000 individuals, primarily from the middle-upper class. However, as the tides of war engulfed the nation, Bucha endured a brief occupation and underwent a massacre at the hands of Russian armed forces, before being liberated by valiant Ukrainian forces. Many residents from across Ukraine, specifically in the Bucha region, are gradually returning to their homes and actively seeking a semblance of normalcy.

CPA Alex Sotovsky, an Israeli certified public accountant specializing in business development and financial management for Israeli companies operating in Ukraine, emphasized the importance of international assistance in Ukraine's ongoing reconstruction efforts.

Ukraine needs more than funding to rebuild

“Like many other cities in Ukraine, Bucha is also in the midst of a reconstruction and enjoys an influx of international budgets. However, funding is not enough. Many cities in the country are unable to deal with the restoration of the damages on their own and they need the assistance of entrepreneurial companies and foreign execution companies in a wide variety of fields, especially those operating in the field of real estate, health and leisure infrastructure,” he said.

CPA Alex Sotovsky (credit: ASAF LEV) CPA Alex Sotovsky (credit: ASAF LEV)

The forthcoming country club in Bucha, slated to open its doors this August, is situated within a new and contemporary commercial center that was erected in the city two years ago. The country club will feature amenities such as a swimming pool, heated pools for children, a dedicated pool for infants, a spa area with changing rooms, a jacuzzi, a sauna, specialized rooms for various sports disciplines, a gymnasium, an area for functional training, designated spaces for both personal and group training, a martial arts complex and an engaging activity center for children, encompassing summer camps, diverse sports classes and playrooms.

According to Sotovsky, who represents the group of Israeli investors, the physical revitalization of Ukrainian cities must be complemented by efforts to address the psychological and emotional healing required by the nation's residents, especially those residing in conflict-ridden areas. This represents a significant business opportunity for foreign investors, as Sotovsky explained.

"Many studies show that sports activities have a positive mental effect and it helps a lot in reducing stress, dealing with anxieties and improving mood. In Ukraine people are thirsty for it. They are looking for familiar points of sanity and normalcy,” he said.

“Ukrainians are trying to get back to normal and rebuild their lives, partly through sports activities,” he added. “Although the war is not yet over, we are already seeing a significant increase in the demand for registration at gyms in the main cities of the country and the expectation is that the flow will increase as the country returns to normal.”



Tags Israel sports ukraine investment investors Bucha
