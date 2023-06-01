Entrepreneur and philanthropist Eitan Neishlos, considered one of the up-and-coming Jewish leaders of tomorrow, is the founder and president of Neishlos Capital and its philanthropic wing, Neishlos Foundation, which utilizes scalable and sustainable philanthropy to fight for Israel, combat antisemitism and promote the values of the Abraham Accords – tolerance, multiculturalism and coexistence.

Neishlos will address the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York on June 5 with a powerful message on the importance of young Jewish leadership in today’s social media age, with antisemitism at an all-time high.

The 44-year-old Neishlos, who is currently based in Dubai, will discuss the work of the Neishlos Foundation in promoting Holocaust education in the Arab world, as well as the values of peace and coexistence that have come about through the peace treaties signed between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco.

As the Ambassador of the International March of the Living Chapter in the Gulf states, Neishlos has established a movement for Holocaust awareness in the Arab world. In November, the Neishlos Foundation partnered with the Crossroads of Civilizations Museum in Dubai and the International March of the Living to produce a historic event commemorating the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht.

Soul to Sole campaign

Last September, the Neishlos Foundation, together with the International March of the Living and Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation, embarked on a joint initiative to restore more than 8,000 shoes belonging to children who perished in the Holocaust, as part of its Soul to Sole campaign, ensuring that their memory will stay alive for generations to come.

EITAN NEISHLOS: Disrupting the way we approach Holocaust and Israel education (credit: Neishlos Foundation)

Neishlos’s inspiration for his philanthropic mission stems from his late grandmother, a Holocaust survivor who was saved by a Christian family who hid her from the Nazis. They were murdered in cold blood, with their infant in their arms, paying the ultimate price. Upon her passing, Eitan discovered a shoe box with a detailed, handwritten testimony of his grandmother’s survival story.

Inspired by his grandmother’s life, and the dedication of the righteous family, he established the Neishlos Foundation and took on the mission of educating the third generation about the horrors of the past, so these may never be repeated today.

Approximately a year ago, Neishlos – a pioneering businessman with more than 20 years of experience working and investing in the fintech and financial industries of South Africa, Australia, and Israel – moved to Dubai, which he is using as a base to promote his charitable and business activities from what he calls “the shaded palm of the Abraham Accords.”