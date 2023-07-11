The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
People in the European Union can’t use Threads, and this is why

Meta's new social network continues to break records, with the number of users approaching 100 million, even though the application isn't available in the European Union.

By STAV NAMER/MAARIV
Published: JULY 11, 2023 18:54
Meta's Threads app logo is seen in this illustration taken July 4, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
Meta's Threads app logo is seen in this illustration taken July 4, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)

New social media network Threads, which launched July 5, continues to break records and cause a global storm as the number of users continues to rise, standing at around one hundred million worldwide. 

However, as numbers continue to rise, those living in the European Union have been left out in the cold as various regulatory circumstances have prevented it from being launched across EU countries. 

Although it's still unclear if and when a solution to these issues will be found, the version that may eventually be made available in these countries could still be different from that launched in the US and elsewhere.

Although the app is unavailable, it isn’t because the EU blocked it, but rather that the onus is on Meta itself, which hasn't yet prepared the service to operate in Europe according to the regulations of General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) which deals with maintaining user privacy. 

Why isn't Threads available in the European Union?

A spokesperson for the Irish Data Protection Commission explained to the Irish Independent that although they've talked with Meta regarding the new service, at this point it's not expected to operate in the EU.

Meta Threads and Twitter app logos are seen in this illustration taken, July 6, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)Meta Threads and Twitter app logos are seen in this illustration taken, July 6, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)

Sources close to Meta explained to the Independent that the company avoided operating the service in the EU because of what they believe is a lack of clarity of the laws and regulations on this issue.

In addition to GDPR, Meta is reportedly also concerned about the Digital Markets Law (DMA) which will enter into force in 2024 and affects the way huge companies can use users' information while defining Meta as a gatekeeper.

In the meantime, Twitter submitted during a cease-and-desist letter to Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and founder of Meta. In the document, Twitter accused Meta of employing its former employees, which gives access to Twitter's trade secrets and other classified information.

It also states that Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and requires Meta to take immediate steps to stop using Twitter's trade secrets or other confidential information.



