Qualcomm's bid for Israel's Autotalks needs EU antitrust approval

Qualcomm would have to secure EU antitrust approval before it can close the deal.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 18, 2023 15:55

Updated: AUGUST 18, 2023 15:56
Autotalks and Qualcomm logos are seen in this illustration taken, May 8, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
US chipmaker Qualcomm will have to seek EU antitrust approval for its planned takeover of Israeli auto-chip maker Autotalks even though the deal is below the European Union's turnover threshold, EU regulators said on Friday.

The European Commission cited the importance of the deal to original equipment manufacturers and others who need access to vehicle-to-everything (V2X) semiconductors.

The EU competition watchdog said 15 EU countries, including France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain and Sweden had asked it to examine the deal.

It said Qualcomm would have to secure EU antitrust approval before it can close the deal.

"The transaction would combine two of the main suppliers of V2X semiconductors in the EEA (European Economic Area). The V2X technology is key to improving road safety, traffic management and reducing CO2 emissions as well as for the deployment of autonomous vehicles," the Commission said in a statement.

A view of one of Qualcomm's many buildings in San Diego, California, July 22, 2008. (credit: MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS)A view of one of Qualcomm's many buildings in San Diego, California, July 22, 2008. (credit: MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS)

"It is therefore important to ensure that customers such as original equipment manufacturers or infrastructure managers retain access to V2X technology at competitive prices and conditions."

The planned takeover by Qualcomm

Qualcomm, which announced the planned takeover in May to expand its automotive-related business, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Autotalks makes dedicated chips used in the V2X communications technology sector for manned and driverless vehicles, with a view to improving road safety.



