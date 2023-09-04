Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday told German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius by telephone that the Arrow 3 deal between the countries was taking relations to new highs.

On August 17, the United States approved Israel’s sale of its Arrow 3 missile defense system to Germany, with the State Department notifying Gallant, Defense Ministry Director General Eyal Zamir, and Director of the IMOD Directorate of Defense R&D (DDR&D) Dr. Daniel Gold of the Biden administration’s backing.

On Monday, Gallant told Pistorius that the deal had "great significance for Israel and Germany from security, economic, and not least, symbolic perspectives."

A statement from Gallant said that the two defense ministers also discussed Iran's destabilizing activities in the Middle East and how important Jerusalem feels it is for Berlin to support it against threats posed by the Islamic Republic.

They also discussed security challenges for Europe and other defensive deals between the countries.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Carsten Breuer review the troops during the inauguration of Breuer as Inspector General of the Bundeswehr in Berlin, Germany, March 17, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE)

The Arrow 3 Missile defense system is designed to intercept exo-atmospheric ballistic missiles, making it the long-range missile defense tier of Israel's multi-tier missile defense against Iran, Hezbollah, and others.

The deal is expected to eventually be worth $3.5-4 billion and will include a wide variety of technological infrastructure which Israeli officials said would cover defending all of Germany from missile strikes and not just specific pieces.

A statement from the defense ministry in August said, "With its exceptional long-range interception capabilities, operating at high altitudes above the atmosphere, it stands as the top interceptor of its kind. The system employs a hit-to-kill approach for intercepting incoming threats. The Arrow 3 system is co-developed and co-produced by the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) and the United States Missile Defense Agency (MDA). The industrial team is led by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). "

Letter of Commitment

Israel and Germany have started to work on next steps to move the deal forward and to use the already allocated commitment of $600 million for immediate initiation of work on the project.

Israel, Germany and Israel Aerospace Industries will finalize the agreement's details, along with various parliamentary approvals, with a full contract expected to be signed by the end of 2023, possibly as early as November.

Initial delivery of the system is expected in 2025, with the system supposed to be fully operational by 2030.

The negotiations for the procurement agreement are led by the Director of the DDR&D IMDO, Mr. Moshe Patel, together with President and CEO of IAI, Mr. Boaz Levy, and Head of the Arrow 3 to Germany Program, Col. Carsten Koepper.

IAI is the primary contractor, responsible for the development of the weapons system, Arrow interceptors, and radar detection system. Elbit Systems developed the BMC command and control system. Additionally, Tomer - A Government-Owned Company, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Stark Aerospace, Inc, - a U.S. subsidiary of IAI are the main subcontractors responsible for the development and manufacturing of the Arrow 3 interceptor.

In mid-June, the German parliament approved a first advanced payment to Israel toward the acquisition of the Arrow 3 anti-missile system.

In August, Gallant said, "The US government's approval of the delivery of the 'Arrow 3' missile defense system [to Germany] is an expression of confidence in the excellent capabilities of Israel's defense industries. This is a significant decision, which will contribute to Israel’s force buildup and economy. "It is also particularly meaningful to every Jewish person that Germany is acquiring Israeli defense capabilities."

"We are proud of this defense agreement - the largest in Israel's history. This is an opportunity to express gratitude and appreciation to our industries - the engineers at ‘Israel Aerospace Industries’ who have broken new records as a result of their creativity and talent. ‘Arrow - 3’ is a groundbreaking system, the most advanced of its kind in the world, as well as a force multiplier in Israel's air defense - soon in Europe as well," he said.