Elon Musk gives Benjamin Netanyahu tour of Tesla factory

Tesla CEO Elon Musk gave Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a tour of the Tesla factory in Fremont, California on Monday during his visit to the US.

Netanyahu and his wife received from Musk an overview of the company's developments and the various models and observed the production and assembly process of the advanced electric cars.

After that, Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife drove together with Musk in the innovative "Cybertruck" car, which has not yet been released to the market.

The video of the tour can be seen below:

Netanyahu and Musk's conversation

The two also held a live open conversation on AI alongside OpenAI President Greg Bruckman and MIT Prof. Max Tagmark. Netanyahu described AI as the "blessing and curse" of today. The prime minister noted that he appreciates Musk's commitment to freedom of expression and his opposition to antisemitism.

Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife Sarah are with Elon Musk inside Tesla's Cybertruck car, which has not been released to the market. (credit: Avi Ohayon/GPO) Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife Sarah are accompanied by Elon Musk on a tour of the Tesla factory on September 18, 2023. (credit: Avi Ohayon/GPO)

Other topics discussed include the effects of AI on the future labor market. Netanyahu said that he wants the State of Israel to be one of the leaders in the field.

"It took us a century to adapt to the industrial revolution. We only have a few years to adapt to the AI ​​revolution," Netanyahu said. "The first thing that can be done is to unite similar countries to agree on a code of ethics and conduct. We can do this within and between our countries.

"The first thing that can be done is to unite similar countries to agree on a code of ethics and conduct. We can do this within and between our countries." Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

"We can cooperate to ensure just the blessings and curb the curses as much as possible. We already do this in civil aviation and other areas. I appreciate the opportunity to consult with you about something that is so important to the future of my country and the future of the world."