US scooter firm Bird goes bankrupt, Israeli prices may rise

The popular cooperative scooter company, Bird, has recently filed for bankruptcy in the United States in an effort to address its existing debts and seek protection from creditors, while devising a recovery plan.

Fortunately, this does not encompass the company's operations abroad, including in Israel, which are reported to be profitable and autonomous. Bird was established in 2017 and has been offering its services in Israel since 2018, with Israel considered as one of its most lucrative foreign markets.

The company currently operates in various cities such as Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Givatayim, Ramat Hasharon, Holon, Bat Yam, Rishon Lezion, Ashdod, Eilat, and the Caesarea Industrial Park.

Will Bird Israel raises prices for scooters?

As per estimates, the recent approval of a mandatory license plate installation for cooperative scooter companies will incur a cost of approximately NIS 1 million. However, Bird is expected to cover this expense, although this regulatory measure may result in price increases within the industry.

Bird Israel assured the Israeli public that despite the changes "Bird Israel will continue its regular operations, expand to additional cities, and provide its customers with optimal mobility solutions in urban areas, as it has done for the past five years since entering Israel."