Unemployment in Israel rose slightly in January compared to the previous month

In January, the labor force participation rate in Israel stood at 62.4% compared to 62.7% in the previous month, the Central Bureau of Statistics reported. The employment rate (percentage of employed individuals in the population) stood at 60.4% (compared to 60.7% from the previous month).

The percentage of unemployed workers in the labor force stood at only 3.2%, similar to last December. The labor force participation rate for those aged 25-64 stood at 80.3%, which remains similar to the previous month.

The percentage of unemployed workers in the labor force among those aged 25-64 was 3%, compared to 2.7% in the previous month. The percentage of full-time employed workers among all employed individuals stood at 77.2%, compared to 76.4% in the previous month.

Service exports drop 4.2%

Meanwhile, service exports in December, excluding start-up companies, totaled around $6 billion after adjusting for seasonal impacts. This follows a 4.2% decrease compared to the previous month.

The Central Bureau of Statistics noted that the decrease was mainly influenced by the technology sector exports. Service exports, excluding start-up companies, totaled around $609 million in December.