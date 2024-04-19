Texan businesses seek to strength economic ties between Israel and the lone-star state

On Monday, the Texas Association of Business (TAB), the Texas Venture Alliance (TVA), and Startup Nation Central (SNC) signed a new strategic Memorandum of Understanding aimed at fostering innovation and increasing business ties between Israel and Texas.

In a statement, the groups said the signing marks the beginning of a new period of collaboration, facilitation, and partnership between Texas and Israel.

Many of those involved stated their enthusiasm for partnering with Israeli businesses and bringing the "Start-up Nation" to the "Scale-up Nation."

CS Freeland, CEO of Texas Venture Alliance, said, "We eagerly anticipate hosting a joint delegation from Israel, led by SNC, at next year's Venture Gala in Texas. The possibilities are limitless, and we are committed to facilitating a smooth entry into the market."

Supporting Israel in challenging times

Others expressed interest in supporting Israel through this difficult time. "In these challenging times, we stand with Israel, and we believe this partnership will mutually benefit both regions," said Glenn Hamer the CEO of the Texas Association of Business.

Several Israelis also expressed their interest in expanding the business ties between Israel and Texas with David Yaari, Vice Chairman of KKL-JNF, saying, "Now is the opportune moment to forge sustainable partnerships between Israel and Texas, two states known for their straight talk and commitment to expanding commerce and trade."

Orna Avraham, Israel's Economic Consul to the Southwest, said, "The business climate in Texas is incredibly welcoming, and we look forward to further collaborations with TAB."