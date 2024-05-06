American Hartford Gold Reviews 2024 - Best Gold IRA Company?

AHG is the largest retailer of gold and silver in the United States. Their mission is for clients to safeguard their financial futures by adding "safe-haven" assets to investment portfolios. AHG provides top-quality coins of gold and silver at competitive prices. Investors can choose to have them delivered to their door or to store them in retirement accounts like IRAs or 401Ks.
The company has a reputation for providing exceptional customer service based on trust, transparency, and integrity. AHG's team of precious metals experts provides the latest market insights and information to clients, helping them make informed investment decisions. AHG also offers a Buyback Commitment that ensures easy access to money when needed and provides an extra layer of security.We know that selecting the right company to invest in is important. We've done extensive research into every major player. We have carefully evaluated the top few companies in order to identify those that provide excellent customer service. You can compare and contrast all the top companies, and make a decision that is in line with your needs and investment goals.
Company Highlights
As the nation's largest retailer of physical gold and silver, American Hartford Gold has successfully shipped over $1.5 billion worth of precious metals to satisfied clients. They maintain an A+ rating from the BBB and have received thousands of 5-star ratings on Trustpilot and Google. Key features of American Hartford Gold include:
- Unparalleled customer service built on trust, integrity, and absolute transparency.
- Provides options for physical delivery or storage within retirement accounts such as IRAs, 401Ks, or TSPs.
- Lowest Price Guarantee and no buy-back fees, ensuring competitive pricing and flexibility.
American Hartford Gold Pros & Cons
Pros:
- A+ rating from the BBB, backed by 361 reviews with an average rating of 4.9/5.
- Lowest Price Guarantee and no buy-back fees, offering competitive pricing and hassle-free transactions.
- Exclusive endorsements from notable personalities such as Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison.
- Free consultation with a precious metals specialist to guide your investment decisions.
- Featured on reputable news outlets including Newsmax, RSBN, Epoch Times, and Fox News.
Cons:
- Coin prices are not listed on the website; contact a representative for pricing information.
- Limited options for platinum or palladium in self-directed IRAs.
Minimum Gold IRA Account
To initiate a gold IRA with American Hartford Gold, a minimum purchase of $10,000 is required. For cash purchases, the minimum amount is $5,000.
Who is American Hartford Gold Recommended For?
American Hartford Gold is an excellent choice for both new and experienced investors seeking to protect the value of their retirement funds. Their Gold IRA serves as a hedge against inflation, recession, and market volatility. With a focus on attentive customer service, AHG makes diversifying assets with precious metals accessible and convenient.
Overview of American Hartford Gold Gold IRA Reviews:
#1 Ranked Gold Company by Inc. 5000
- A+ Rating from BBB, 5-Star Reviews, and Thousands of Satisfied Clients
- Billions of dollars worth of precious metals delivered to thousands of satisfied clients
- Exclusively Recommended by Bill O'Reilly, Rick Harrison, and Others.
- Featured on Forbes, Newsmax, RSBN, Epoch Times, and Fox News.
|BBB
|A+ 361 Reviews ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
|TrustPilot
|5/5 Stars 1,124 Reviews ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
|Google Reviews
|4.9/5 Stars 54 Reviews ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
How to Open an American Hartford Gold Gold and Silver IRA
Opening a Gold IRA with American Hartford Gold is a straightforward and hassle-free process that can help protect the value of your retirement funds without additional investment. Here's how to get started in three simple steps:
Connect with a Specialist: Fill out the form to speak with a dedicated precious metals specialist who will guide you through the process.
Fund Your Account: Once you've discussed your needs and goals with the specialist, you can fund your account to begin your investment journey.
Purchase Precious Metals: With the guidance of your specialist, you can select and purchase the gold and silver coins or bars that align with your investment strategy.
At American Hartford Gold, exceptional customer service is paramount. They prioritize your total satisfaction and ensure a seamless experience throughout the process.
Fees & Commissions
While American Hartford Gold provides a catalog of available products, prices are not listed within the catalog. To obtain current pricing information, customers are encouraged to speak with a representative. However, setting up an account is as easy as filling out an online application.
American Hartford Gold offers several promotions, including free insured shipping and incentives such as up to $10,000 worth of free silver on qualifying purchases. Additionally, they waive first-year IRA fees for purchases over 50k and offer three years of waived IRA fees for purchases over 100k. Depending on the account size, AHG may also cover storage fees for the first year or even up to three years. The minimum requirement to open an IRA through American Hartford Gold is $10,000, and for cash purchases, the minimum is $5,000.
American Hartford Gold Gold IRA Investment Kit
Metals and Coins for Gold IRAs
American Hartford Gold offers a large selection of coins and bars in gold, silver, platinum and other precious metals. Choose from Gold American Buffalo and Gold Canadian Buffalo. Silver options include Silver Canadian Gyrfalcon and Silver American Eagle. Customers are encouraged to contact the toll-free number provided for pricing information.
Service Details
Supported Languages: English Customer Service Hours: 7am-4pm (working days) Email Response Time: 1-2 Hours (working days) Telephone Support: Available Personal Account Manager: Yes
Compliance and Regulations for Companies
American Hartford Gold follows IRS guidelines for Gold IRAs. The company is committed to protecting your privacy, and ensuring that your investments are secure. AHG makes sure that your investment remains private and secure. The government cannot trace or track it. To ensure maximum security, your IRA-eligible precious metals can be stored in any of the IRA-approved vaults located across the country.
Reliability of the Company and Security Deposits
American Hartford Gold is rated A+ by the BBB and has thousands of 5-star reviews from Google and Trustpilot. American Hartford Gold has delivered precious metals totaling more than $1.5 billion worth of goods to satisfied clients. Inc.'s list of fastest growing companies is a testament to its excellent reputation.
American Hartford Gold: Last Thoughts
American Hartford Gold is a prominent company in the precious metals industry. They have gained the respect and appreciation of thousands of satisfied customers as well as industry professionals. American Hartford Gold is a gold standard for precious metals IRAs. The company offers a wide range of educational materials and reasonable prices on precious metals.
American Hartford Gold Contact Info
- Official Website: www.americanhartfordgold.com
- Phone: 855-566-2802 (Toll-free)
- Email: info@hgoldgroup.com
Monday to Friday – 6:00am to 5:00pm PST
Saturday – 6:00am to 4:00pm PST
Office Address: 11755 Wilshire Blvd. 11th Floor | Los Angeles, CA 90025
American Hartford Gold Reviews:
Sarah of Melissa, TX Verified Reviewer Verified Buyer ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
First, I worked with Kevin ** who helped me decide how much to invest in my medals, and then, I spoke with Blake **, who helped me choose my metals, while explaining detailed breakdowns of why certain coins are worth more from certain mints, how the partial denominations of gold coins can appreciate faster than the 1oz denominations, and so much more. He made investing in metals easy and helped me to have confidence in my choices. Thank you gentlemen for your excellency and service. I would highly recommend this team to everyone!
Paula of North Ogden, UT Verified Reviewer Verified Buyer ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
I just finished a phone conversation with Nathan ** and completed my initial purchase and investment in precious metals. Nathan was very prompt and called at the exact time he said he would call. He followed up with a text message as I was unavailable to take his call. When I returned his call, he did a very thorough job explaining all options available and gave me multiple opportunities to ask questions if needed. As a result of this interaction, I was very pleased with my final decision and investment.
Mary of Dahlonega, GA Verified Reviewer Verified Buyer ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
I wanted to move my 401(k) out of the stock market. I gave American Hartford Gold the name of the company that I was with, and they handled it. I knew what they were doing, and I got some information and read that. I had spoken to an agent so I knew how the whole process would go. So, when I was ready to do it, all I did was call the number and give them the information. And my agent from the stocks and bonds company wasn’t a happy camper. They ended up calling the main office because we weren't getting the contact we needed with my stocks person. But it didn't take long because they got straight through to the corporate office, and they were able to do all the transactions. The paperwork came on the internet, I signed it and sent it back.
American Hartford Gold FAQs:
Q: Can I put gold in my retirement account?
A: In most cases, yes. While some 401(k) accounts with current employers may have restrictions, typically you can invest in gold within your retirement account. American Hartford Gold's precious metals specialists can inform you if your current account qualifies.
Q: What is a Gold IRA?
A: Trusted by thousands of Americans, a Gold IRA allows you to invest in physical gold coins or bars within an individual retirement account. This unique self-directed IRA empowers you with more control over your future, combining the wealth-building power of tax deferral with the wealth protection features of tangible gold.
Q: What happens when I want to take a distribution from my Gold IRA?
A: Simply contact your Account Executive at American Hartford Gold and indicate whether you prefer a cash distribution or if you would like your physical precious metals shipped directly to you. They can arrange secure shipping or assist you in liquidating your precious metals for cash.
Q: What if I need to sell my gold holdings?
A: As a valued client of American Hartford Gold, you have the option to sell your coins back to them when the time comes to liquidate your holdings. Any precious metals acquired from AHG can be converted back into cash at any time. Reach out to them to discuss your needs and timing, and they will provide immediate assistance.
Q: Is my personal information safe and secure? Will my privacy be protected?
A: American Hartford Gold prioritizes the privacy and security of your personal information. They will never share or sell your data with any third parties, governmental or private. Your purchases will remain confidential and discreet.
A: American Hartford Gold utilizes insured shipping services such as FedEx, UPS, or the United States Postal Service to deliver their shipments. You will receive tracking information, and the return label will not bear the American Hartford Gold name to protect your privacy.We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation.