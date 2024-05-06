American Hartford Gold Reviews 2024 - Best Gold IRA Company?

AHG is the largest retailer of gold and silver in the United States. Their mission is for clients to safeguard their financial futures by adding "safe-haven" assets to investment portfolios. AHG provides top-quality coins of gold and silver at competitive prices. Investors can choose to have them delivered to their door or to store them in retirement accounts like IRAs or 401Ks.

The company has a reputation for providing exceptional customer service based on trust, transparency, and integrity. AHG's team of precious metals experts provides the latest market insights and information to clients, helping them make informed investment decisions. AHG also offers a Buyback Commitment that ensures easy access to money when needed and provides an extra layer of security. We know that selecting the right company to invest in is important. We've done extensive research into every major player. We have carefully evaluated the top few companies in order to identify those that provide excellent customer service. You can compare and contrast all the top companies, and make a decision that is in line with your needs and investment goals.

Company Highlights

As the nation's largest retailer of physical gold and silver, American Hartford Gold has successfully shipped over $1.5 billion worth of precious metals to satisfied clients. They maintain an A+ rating from the BBB and have received thousands of 5-star ratings on Trustpilot and Google. Key features of American Hartford Gold include:

Unparalleled customer service built on trust, integrity, and absolute transparency.

Provides options for physical delivery or storage within retirement accounts such as IRAs, 401Ks, or TSPs.

Lowest Price Guarantee and no buy-back fees, ensuring competitive pricing and flexibility.

American Hartford Gold Pros & Cons

Pros:

A+ rating from the BBB, backed by 361 reviews with an average rating of 4.9/5.

Lowest Price Guarantee and no buy-back fees, offering competitive pricing and hassle-free transactions.

Exclusive endorsements from notable personalities such as Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison.

Free consultation with a precious metals specialist to guide your investment decisions.

Featured on reputable news outlets including Newsmax, RSBN, Epoch Times, and Fox News.

Cons:

Coin prices are not listed on the website; contact a representative for pricing information.

Limited options for platinum or palladium in self-directed IRAs.

Minimum Gold IRA Account

To initiate a gold IRA with American Hartford Gold, a minimum purchase of $10,000 is required. For cash purchases, the minimum amount is $5,000.

Who is American Hartford Gold Recommended For?

American Hartford Gold is an excellent choice for both new and experienced investors seeking to protect the value of their retirement funds. Their Gold IRA serves as a hedge against inflation, recession, and market volatility. With a focus on attentive customer service, AHG makes diversifying assets with precious metals accessible and convenient.

Overview of American Hartford Gold Gold IRA Reviews:

#1 Ranked Gold Company by Inc. 5000

- A+ Rating from BBB, 5-Star Reviews, and Thousands of Satisfied Clients

- Billions of dollars worth of precious metals delivered to thousands of satisfied clients

- Exclusively Recommended by Bill O'Reilly, Rick Harrison, and Others.

- Featured on Forbes, Newsmax, RSBN, Epoch Times, and Fox News.

BBB A+ 361 Reviews ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ TrustPilot 5/5 Stars 1,124 Reviews ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Google Reviews 4.9/5 Stars 54 Reviews ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

How to Open an American Hartford Gold Gold and Silver IRA

Opening a Gold IRA with American Hartford Gold is a straightforward and hassle-free process that can help protect the value of your retirement funds without additional investment. Here's how to get started in three simple steps:

Connect with a Specialist: Fill out the form to speak with a dedicated precious metals specialist who will guide you through the process.

Fund Your Account: Once you've discussed your needs and goals with the specialist, you can fund your account to begin your investment journey.

Purchase Precious Metals: With the guidance of your specialist, you can select and purchase the gold and silver coins or bars that align with your investment strategy.

At American Hartford Gold, exceptional customer service is paramount. They prioritize your total satisfaction and ensure a seamless experience throughout the process.

Fees & Commissions

While American Hartford Gold provides a catalog of available products, prices are not listed within the catalog. To obtain current pricing information, customers are encouraged to speak with a representative. However, setting up an account is as easy as filling out an online application.

American Hartford Gold offers several promotions, including free insured shipping and incentives such as up to $10,000 worth of free silver on qualifying purchases. Additionally, they waive first-year IRA fees for purchases over 50k and offer three years of waived IRA fees for purchases over 100k. Depending on the account size, AHG may also cover storage fees for the first year or even up to three years. The minimum requirement to open an IRA through American Hartford Gold is $10,000, and for cash purchases, the minimum is $5,000.

American Hartford Gold Gold IRA Investment Kit

Request the American Hartford Gold investment kit by clicking here.

American Hartford Gold kit (credit: PR)

Metals and Coins for Gold IRAs

American Hartford Gold offers a large selection of coins and bars in gold, silver, platinum and other precious metals. Choose from Gold American Buffalo and Gold Canadian Buffalo. Silver options include Silver Canadian Gyrfalcon and Silver American Eagle. Customers are encouraged to contact the toll-free number provided for pricing information.

Service Details

Supported Languages: English Customer Service Hours: 7am-4pm (working days) Email Response Time: 1-2 Hours (working days) Telephone Support: Available Personal Account Manager: Yes

Compliance and Regulations for Companies

American Hartford Gold follows IRS guidelines for Gold IRAs. The company is committed to protecting your privacy, and ensuring that your investments are secure. AHG makes sure that your investment remains private and secure. The government cannot trace or track it. To ensure maximum security, your IRA-eligible precious metals can be stored in any of the IRA-approved vaults located across the country.

Reliability of the Company and Security Deposits

American Hartford Gold is rated A+ by the BBB and has thousands of 5-star reviews from Google and Trustpilot. American Hartford Gold has delivered precious metals totaling more than $1.5 billion worth of goods to satisfied clients. Inc.'s list of fastest growing companies is a testament to its excellent reputation.

American Hartford Gold: Last Thoughts

American Hartford Gold is a prominent company in the precious metals industry. They have gained the respect and appreciation of thousands of satisfied customers as well as industry professionals. American Hartford Gold is a gold standard for precious metals IRAs. The company offers a wide range of educational materials and reasonable prices on precious metals.

American Hartford Gold Contact Info

Official Website: www.americanhartfordgold.com

Phone: 855-566-2802 (Toll-free)

Email: info@hgoldgroup.com

Monday to Friday – 6:00am to 5:00pm PST Saturday – 6:00am to 4:00pm PST

Office Address: 11755 Wilshire Blvd. 11th Floor | Los Angeles, CA 90025