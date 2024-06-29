Ofer Malls to invest NIS 10m. overall in Hadera

Ofer Malls will invest NIS 10 million to upgrade and renew the Ofer Hadera Mall.

The current mix of stores will be reshuffled, whereby exclusive, leading local and international brands will open shop at the mall, including the Mashbir’s flagship branch of the Kenneth Cole brand, which will be opened with an estimated investment of approximately NIS 500,000.

The branch will cover an area of about 80 sq.m. and will include departments for all genders with a wide variety of high-quality fashion and footwear details.

Also, a branch of the Happening chain will open this week following an investment of about NIS 400,000. The store will cover an area of 90 sq.m., offering an exciting variety of gifts, toys, gadgets, pop products, games, and dolls.

Additional investments

Additionally, with an investment of about NIS 3m., a 570 sq.m. branch of Agalease will be launched. Agalease is a discount franchise that offers prominent products for babies and children. The store will sell a wide variety of strollers, birth packages, car seats, dining chairs, breastfeeding products, baby bathtubs, and more.

Other new stores include the fashion chain Matim Li, Food Appeal, and Vernon.

Further, two free-of-charge playgrounds for toddlers were opened and the bathrooms on the mall’s second floor were renovated and upgraded, with a significant investment of over NIS 2 million.

These are advanced facilities that work on the basis of a digital operating system. No human contact is needed to operate them and they are also adapted to cater to the disabled and children. A spacious and well-designed nursing and changing room has been built as well aimed at providing a comfortable and enjoyable experience for all mall-goers.

Ofer Hadera Mall CEO Ben Devash said, “We are happy to announce that leading brands have joined the mall, which has contributed to the variety of our stores and to the relationship between them and our customers.” Advertisement

“This is part of an extensive strategic move aimed at renewing and refreshing Ofer Hadera by upgrading the mall, opening free gaming complexes, and strengthening the assortment of stores by introducing new chains. These moves are intended to maintain Ofer Hadera’s status as an attractive and leading mall for the residents of Hadera and the region,” Devash added.