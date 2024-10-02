IAI recognizes success of Arrow 2, 3 systems intercepting Iranian missiles

The Arrow 2 and Arrow 3 systems precisely intercepted long-range ballistic missiles and protected the citizens of Israel.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) congratulates the Israeli defense establishment and the IDF air defense array for successfully protecting the citizens of Israel with the Arrow system, radar systems, and intelligence systems developed by the company.

Boaz Levy, President & CEO of IAI: "The great achievement this evening is that the citizens of Israel can wake up tomorrow morning, for the second time, to a day as normal as possible, and celebrate Rosh-Ha-Shana safely.

The employees of Israel Aerospace Industries work day and night to keep our skies safe, and the results of the interceptions are proof of their excellence."