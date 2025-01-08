Israeli resin-based consumer goods giant Keter taps Udi Sagi as new CEO

Longtime company veteran Udi Sagi has been appointed the new CEO of the Israel-based international plastics and resin-based consumer goods firm Keter Group, the company announced Wednesday morning.

The Keter Group, based in Herzliya, is a global manufacturer and retailer of resin-based household and garden products. Established in 1948, the company has since expanded internationally, operating 20 manufacturing plants around the world and with products sold in over 100 countries.

Sagi, an employee of Keter since 2009, has played a key role in the company's growth, with the firm highlighting his introduction of automation into one of Keter's largest production plants, and it is expected that he will continue to spur Keter's further growth using innovation.

A resin-based garden shed manufactured by Israel's Keter Group. (credit: Keter Group)

'The ideal leader' to guide Keter forward

“Udi has been an integral part of Keter for the past 15 years, demonstrating exceptional leadership skills and a deep commitment to our values and mission. His extensive experience and capabilities make him the ideal leader to guide us moving forward,” Keter Group’s Board of Directors chairman Tzachi Wiesenfeld said in a statement.

“Udi has already made significant strides in steering the company towards innovation and operational excellence, and he is committed to continuing this path. The Board of Directors is confident that, with Udi at the helm, Keter will continue to thrive and grow, and seize new opportunities.”