Israeli firm Electra brings orange back to its marketing for summer 2025 campaign

Israeli firm Electra celebrated its 80th anniversary recently with a festive event, featuring live performances and the return of the company's use of the color orange in its branding.

Held at Pavilion 1, Expo Tel Aviv, the celebration kicked off the summer 2025 season and was attended by top company executives, employees, business partners, and other industry representatives.

Ahead of the new season, Electra, famous especially for its air conditioners, saw the head of its electrical consumer products division, Miki Biton, debut a new campaign featuring new brand ambassador Lihi Kornowski as well as the return of the iconic orange color that had been a feature of the company's marketing for decades.

Dudu Aharon, Zvika Shwimmer, Miki Biton, and Peer Tasi. (credit: Eliran Avital)

Orange is back at Electra

"We've brought orange back to life – not just metaphorically, but as a core part of our brand identity," Electra Consumer Products Group CEO Zvika Shwimmer said at the event.

"Orange has been associated with Electra for 80 years, and we are embracing it once again."

The celebration also featured live performances by Rinat Bar, Peer Tasi, and Dudu Aharon.