Israel Finance Ministry seeks immediate end to remaining tariffs on US imports

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Tuesday that he wants to immediately eliminate remaining tariffs on imports from the United States, a day before the Trump administration hits global trading partners with reciprocal levies.

Israel and the US signed a free trade agreement in 1985 and some 98% of goods are tax free. The finance ministry noted that tariff collection from US imports - mainly in the agricultural sector - stands at about 42 million shekels ($11.3 million) a year.

Smotrich wrote to Economy Minister Nir Barkat and Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter to remove these remaining tariffs.

"Completely eliminating tariffs on imports from the US is a significant step in safeguarding the Israeli economy during a sensitive period and strengthening economic ties with our most important ally – the United States," Smotrich said.

Protecting local agriculture

Dichter said his policies aim to protect local agriculture, and his spokesperson said the Agriculture Ministry would know how to compensate farmers if Trump's tariff policies hurt the sector. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich speaks in the Knesset plenum, in Jerusalem, March 25, 2025 (credit: NOAM MOSHKOWITZ/KNESSET SPOKESPERSON)

Smotrich asked the ministers to swiftly coordinate with relevant American entities to implement the tariff relief to avoid the potential consequences for Israeli imports since Trump's tariffs will be imposed on both "friendly and enemy countries."