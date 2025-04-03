WATCH: What do Trump's tariffs on Israel mean for the economy, hi-tech, and construction in Israel?

The Trump administration's decision to impose a 17% tariff on Israel, as part of a sweeping set of tariffs including a 10% baseline tariff on all imports to the United States and higher duties on some of the country's biggest trading partners, shocked Israeli officials.

Business leaders, hi-tech executives, and the government reacted with concern, saying that they will study the possible impacts of the decision.

Aboloshing all tariffs on US goods

Attempting to avert Trump’s targeting, the Israeli government abolished all tariffs on US goods on Tuesday, making the move even more puzzling for some Israeli officials.

Editor in Chief of The Jerusalem Report, Tamar Uriel-Beeri, sat down with economics and domestic affairs correspondent Eve Young to talk about the terrifs and what they mean.

Reuters and Philissa Cramer/JTA contributed to this report.