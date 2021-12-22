Roman Abramovich receives apology from HarperCollins over Putin claims

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has received an apology from book publisher HarperCollins for publishing claims that he had purchased the football club per instructions by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In the 2020 book, British journalist Catherine Belton chronicles Putin's rise to power and how many of his associates from the former Soviet spy services rose to positions of wealth and influence after he won the top Kremlin job in 1999.

A lawyer for Abramovich had argued in court that passages in the book "Putin's People: How the KGB Took Back Russia and then Took on the West", published by HarperCollins, were clearly defamatory. Abramovich was suing both HarperCollins and Belton.

Abramovich accepted a settlement in the case and on Wednesday a spokesperson released a statement saying that he was “pleased that HarperCollins and the author have apologized to Mr Abramovich and agreed to amend the book, removing several false claims about him.”

“These statements lacked evidence and were indeed false. This follows the English High Court’s determination that the book did indeed include several defamatory claims about Mr Abramovich. In total, amendments resulting in the deletion or addition of over 1,700 words have been agreed. As Mr Abramovich stated when issuing his claim earlier this year, its sole purpose was to refute the false allegations published regarding his name and have them corrected, including the false statements made about the nature of the purchase and activities of Chelsea Football Club,” the spokesperson said in the statement.