How Fiverr freelancers use 'cheap' paid gigs to build careers

Freelancers have used Israeli tech unicorn Fiverr to create bountiful careers as contractors, rather than traditional employees.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 28, 2021 06:20
An image teasing the partnership between Four Seasons Total Landscaping and Fiverr.
Fiverr is an online marketplace for freelance services. Founded in Tel Aviv, the “Fiverr” namesake comes from its original concept – that most, if not all services offered, should cost no more than five dollars. The concept helped Fiverr grow into one of the world’s preeminent freelancer platforms, as the low cost associated with the platform drew many consumers to the site.
While the five-dollar figure was a prominent part of originally marketing the site, creators can charge any figure they wish for their work – and some freelancers have used Fiverr to create a burgeoning career for themselves. One of these creators is Shenteria, an voice-over artist who creates explainer videos.
Shenteria, who has provided voiceovers for companies like AT&T, Ford, NCAA and Humana, has made a career out of freelancing, as many in the 21st-Century “gig economy” have done. Freelancers are able to take further control of their schedule and workloads, making the freedom that comes with it a very attractive draw for prospective freelancers.
Shenteria was able to grow her client base on the Fiverr platform, which grew from its humble beginnings in 2010 and is now listed on the New York Stock Exchange – with a $4.21 billion market cap to boot. As the site grew, so did Shenteria’s offerings, and in 2020 she was able to purchase her mother a new home after her old home tragically caught fire.
While her story seems unique, Shenteria believes that anyone can make extra money working online as a freelancer. She believes in order to be a successful freelancer, one must find their passion – be it writing, video production, editing, teaching or something else – and simply join one of the prominent online freelance websites, such as Fiverr, Upwork, Guru, and Freelancer. 


Tags startup economy israel tech Fiverr Israel Start-Up Nation
