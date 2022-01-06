The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

Sarah Bloom Raskin a leading contender for Fed regulator post

Raskin, a Duke University professor and former Treasury official, is the wife of Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland. She is expected to take a strong position on climate change.

By STEVEN T. DENNIS, LAURA DAVISON, JENNIFER JACOBS/BLOOMBERG NEWS/TNS
Published: JANUARY 6, 2022 19:29
Sarah Bloom Raskin, in her role as Deputy Treasury Secretary in October 2014, participates in an open meeting of the President's Advisory Council on Financial Capability for Young Americans at the Treasury Department in Washington, October 2, 2014. (photo credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS/FILE PHOTO)
Sarah Bloom Raskin, in her role as Deputy Treasury Secretary in October 2014, participates in an open meeting of the President's Advisory Council on Financial Capability for Young Americans at the Treasury Department in Washington, October 2, 2014.
(photo credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS/FILE PHOTO)
Former Federal Reserve Governor Sarah Bloom Raskin is a leading contender to be President Joe Biden’s pick for the top regulatory post at the Fed, according to two people familiar with the matter, a move that would please senators demanding swift action on climate change.
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, who has been active on the climate issue, tweeted that a Raskin nomination as the Fed’s vice chair for supervision would be “good news.”
The Rhode Island Democrat said Raskin “really gets it on climate. When that bubble bursts, it’s going to be hell. We have to prepare, and she will try.”
Senate Banking Chair Sherrod Brown said he expects the White House to announce the pick in “the next couple of days.” 
He called Raskin “terrific” on regulation and on climate change. “She also will be, I assume, will be good on monetary policy too,” the Ohio Democrat added.
The Federal Reserve building is set against a blue sky in Washington, US, May 1, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE/FILE PHOTO)The Federal Reserve building is set against a blue sky in Washington, US, May 1, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE/FILE PHOTO)
Raskin is similarly a popular choice for some key White House aides, who have been eager for the last year to see her in a strong role, according to one of the people, who like the other person asked not to be named because the deliberations are private. 
Axios reported earlier that Raskin is the leading candidate for the post.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to comment on the status of Biden’s Fed nominations.
Senator Ben Cardin predicted Raskin would be easily confirmed.
“I’ve worked with her for many years. She’s an extremely talented person, very much public service-minded. So I think she can handle many of those positions extremely well,” the Maryland Democrat said in a hallway interview at the Capitol.
But a confirmation, like every other nomination in the evenly divided US Senate, will hinge on whether she can win over every Democrat, including fossil fuel supporter Joe Manchin of West Virginia, or some Republicans.
In a September op-ed titled “Changing the Climate of Financial Regulation,” she urged US financial regulators to think creatively about how to head off climate-related financial risks, and she praised other nations’ central banks for already acting “to repurpose instruments like stress tests, living wills, and risk-based capital standards – all within their existing mandates.”
Senator Jon Tester of Montana, a moderate Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, said his staff is preparing a memo for him on Raskin but said he hasn’t yet seen any red flags. 
“My staff is getting together a fact sheet on it, so I can take a look at it, but I don’t have anything right now that would indicate that she wouldn’t be easily confirmed,” he said.
Raskin, a Duke University professor and former Treasury official, is the wife of Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland.


Tags finance Joe Biden economy
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by