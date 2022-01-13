Microsoft has stopped making Xbox One consoles

Microsoft Corp has stopped manufacturing all Xbox One consoles to focus on producing its next-generation consoles, the Verge reported on Thursday, citing a senior executive of the gaming division.

According to The Verge, Microsoft originally discontinued its Xbox One X and digital Xbox One S ahead of the Xbox Series X launch in 2020.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The software giant had launched two models of its Xbox Series X in November 2020, seven years after the debut of the previous version, to capture a pandemic-driven boom in consumer spending on games.

However, several industries across the world are facing the brunt of an unprecedented shortage in semiconductor microchips, causing a delay in delivery for several products.

Xbox controllers (credit: SIMON DAWSON/ REUTERS)