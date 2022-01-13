The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Microsoft has stopped making Xbox One consoles

The software giant had launched two models of its Xbox Series X in November 2020, seven years after the debut of the previous version, to capture a pandemic-driven boom in consumer spending on games.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 13, 2022 14:21
View of the Microsoft offices in Herzliya, Israel, on May 28, 2021 (photo credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)
View of the Microsoft offices in Herzliya, Israel, on May 28, 2021
(photo credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)
Microsoft Corp has stopped manufacturing all Xbox One consoles to focus on producing its next-generation consoles, the Verge reported on Thursday, citing a senior executive of the gaming division.
According to The Verge, Microsoft originally discontinued its Xbox One X and digital Xbox One S ahead of the Xbox Series X launch in 2020.
Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The software giant had launched two models of its Xbox Series X in November 2020, seven years after the debut of the previous version, to capture a pandemic-driven boom in consumer spending on games.
However, several industries across the world are facing the brunt of an unprecedented shortage in semiconductor microchips, causing a delay in delivery for several products.
]Xbox controllers (credit: SIMON DAWSON/ REUTERS)Xbox controllers (credit: SIMON DAWSON/ REUTERS)
In November, the Nikkei business daily reported that Nintendo Co. will make 20% fewer Switch games consoles than planned because of the supply crunch.


