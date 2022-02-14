The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

Why are Israeli hi-tech companies bracing for conflict in Ukraine?

“It’s going to affect lots of Israeli hi-tech companies that are really relying on teams in Ukraine to develop and support their day-to-day business,” according to Israeli Blend CEO Yair Tal.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: FEBRUARY 14, 2022 18:10

Updated: FEBRUARY 14, 2022 18:11
Tanks of the Ukrainian armed forces are parked on the roadside during a withdrawal near the village of Nyzhnje in Luhansk region, Ukraine, October 5, 2015. (photo credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)
Tanks of the Ukrainian armed forces are parked on the roadside during a withdrawal near the village of Nyzhnje in Luhansk region, Ukraine, October 5, 2015.
(photo credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)

As tensions mount between Russia and Ukraine, Israel is bracing itself for potential shortages in grain, construction materials, and, quite possibly, eggs. However, another industry in the Start-Up Nation stands to be heavily affected in the event of a potential conflict: hi-tech.

“You don’t need to be too smart to see that something is happening - something’s going to happen,” said Yair Tal, CEO at Blend, an Israel-based start-up that provides localization services to businesses around the world.
“It’s going to affect lots of Israeli hi-tech companies that are really relying on teams in Ukraine to develop and support their day-to-day business.”
He explained that Ukraine is a crucial element of the Israeli tech industry, as many tech companies in Israel outsource their work to the Eastern European nation. The benefits are plenty. A lower cost of living means that the work is less expensive, sharing the same timezone means closer communication with headquarters, and Israel’s history with taking in Ukrainian immigrants means fewer cultural barriers to overcome.
“If you speak with any team in Ukraine today, and you ask who’s actually giving them a job offer, you will see that a lot of Israeli companies are actually competing on the talent there,” he said. “It’s really become the second country after Israel to find and fight for the right talents to join your company.”
Blend’s connection with Ukraine is even closer than the average company’s. Rather than merely outsourcing, they fully employ a Ukrainian branch of 45 workers with whom they work closely. With such a significant portion of their workforce under threat, stress levels are high.
Ukraine's biggest national flag on the country's highest flagpole and the giant 'Motherland' monument (credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO) Ukraine's biggest national flag on the country's highest flagpole and the giant 'Motherland' monument (credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)
“We have enough time to prepare ourselves and build redundancy to support our business if something is going on over there,” he said, but besides the business aspect, the idea of having employees under fire is a grim prospect.
“They’re part of the DNA of our company, literally part of the family that founded the company. Those are our friends; we care a lot about what’s happening in their life, and with their families,” he said.
That sentiment carries across the industry, as HR departments scramble to find contingencies for every outcome.
Ruth Ben Asher-Lavi is the vice president of human resources in Europe and Israel at transcription platform developer Verbit. She expressed that since the very beginning of the rising tensions, her department has been bracing itself.
“When the first news about something going on in Ukraine emerged, we already put a plan for contingencies in place.”
She explained that Israel is well suited to deal with this kind of issue, as it’s far from a typical “quiet country” as far as conflict goes.
“We, as Israelis, we know the drill. We have our weeklies on the situation. We have our follow-ups on the news. We have a plan B in place for every area: finance, IT, business contingencies, emergency contacts, and so on. We had a party for Christmas, just three weeks ago. Nothing seemed dangerous or risky, but we, as Israelis, we know that it’s better to be prepared.” 


Tags Israel ukraine high tech Ukraine crisis
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by