The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

Israeli company launches AI solution for maritime shipping

Windward’s new solution enables freight forwarders to improve efficiency and scalability with automated data collection and analysis, improving efficiency in maritime freight.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 23, 2022 05:29
THE ‘EVER GIVEN’ container ship became lodged in the Suez Canal, blocking maritime traffic for almost a week. (photo credit: PIERRE MARKUSE/FLICKR)
THE ‘EVER GIVEN’ container ship became lodged in the Suez Canal, blocking maritime traffic for almost a week.
(photo credit: PIERRE MARKUSE/FLICKR)

Israeli company Windward, which uses its AI solutions to transform global maritime trade, launched its Ocean Freight Visibility solution on Tuesday.

Amid well-documented supply chain disruptions exacerbated by COVID-19 pandemic-related issues – ocean freight rates are up 1500% over the last two years and a mere 30%-40% of ocean freight has arrived on time – Windward’s new solution enables freight forwarders to improve efficiency and scalability with automated data collection and analysis, which provides real-time ETA (estimated time of arrival) predictions, disruption risk predictions, reasons for delays, and location-based data insights for containerized freight.

Windward’s Ocean Freight Visibility solution is currently being used by global freight giants DSV, Metro Shipping, and Cargo Amerford.

“The supply chain today is facing a combination of factors that have been long in the making: the rise of consumer demand, lagging infrastructure, labor shortages, and a constant eruption of local disruptions. Put these together and you have a butterfly effect,” said Ami Daniel, Co-Founder & CEO of Windward. “We don’t know when the supply chain crisis will end, yet creating solutions to help manage supply chain risk is critical.”

Freight forwarders can equip the solution into their freight operations, giving them the information necessary to respond to constantly changing conditions – be it shifting weather, workforce shortages, or port backlogs.

Wayward.io's ny Windward, who uses their AI solutions to transform global maritime trade, launched its Ocean Freight Visibility solution. (credit: WINDWARD)Wayward.io's ny Windward, who uses their AI solutions to transform global maritime trade, launched its Ocean Freight Visibility solution. (credit: WINDWARD)

The solution includes daily alerts and insights via email and is available through API integration with existing transportation management systems or via a web application.

“Freight forwarders are the key to making the supply chain more efficient, but without the proper tools they are constantly reacting to evolving situations as opposed to initiating protective and proactive steps,” Danie explained.

Windward – which issued their IPO on the London Stock Exchange in December 2021 – leveraged 11 years of deep maritime expertise, military-grade insights, and Maritime AI to provide the most accurate ETA updates and predictions for their new AI solution.

“Windward is proud to bring our years of expertise in deep learning, Maritime AI, and big data to give freight forwarders real-time visibility and provide actionable insights for their shipments – helping them manage ocean freight in real-time,” Daniel declared.



Tags economy trade Artificial intelligence Global trade Israel Start-Up Nation
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by