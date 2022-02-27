Israeli-based shoe retailer Brill Group on Sunday said it is in talks with Channel 13 to establish a joint company that will engage in the field of online commerce.

The new company will concentrate all of Brill Group’s online trading activities, with its variety of brands, along with additional categories, Brill Group said in a press release.

The goal of the joint company will be to accelerate digital activity in the fashion world with specific expertise in online commerce to be among the leading organizations in Israel.

The joint company will be established in a division of 25% for Brill Group and 25% for Channel 13.

Channel 13’s 25% of the share capital in the joint company will be in exchange for providing and/or allocating media worth NIS 33.3 million, which will be spread over a period of five to six years.

The potential deal is valued at NIS 133.3 million for the joint company, Brill Group said.