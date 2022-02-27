The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

Israeli shoe retailer Brill, Channel 13 in talks to establish e-commerce company

Israeli-based shoe retailer Brill Group is in talks with Channel 13 to establish a joint company. The potential deal is valued at NIS 133.3 million for the joint company, Brill Group said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 27, 2022 21:57

Updated: FEBRUARY 27, 2022 21:59
Trail running shoes are seen during the ISPO trade fair for sports equipment and fashion in Munich (photo credit: REUTERS)
Trail running shoes are seen during the ISPO trade fair for sports equipment and fashion in Munich
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Israeli-based shoe retailer Brill Group on Sunday said it is in talks with Channel 13 to establish a joint company that will engage in the field of online commerce.

The new company will concentrate all of Brill Group’s online trading activities, with its variety of brands, along with additional categories, Brill Group said in a press release.

The goal of the joint company will be to accelerate digital activity in the fashion world with specific expertise in online commerce to be among the leading organizations in Israel.

e-commerce giant AliExpress (credit: FLICKR) e-commerce giant AliExpress (credit: FLICKR)

The joint company will be established in a division of 25% for Brill Group and 25% for Channel 13.

Channel 13’s 25% of the share capital in the joint company will be in exchange for providing and/or allocating media worth NIS 33.3 million, which will be spread over a period of five to six years.

The potential deal is valued at NIS 133.3 million for the joint company, Brill Group said.



Tags Israel business israel online
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by