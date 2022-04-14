CytoReason forms partnership with Helixrus, expanding into Asia

CytoReason, a leading technology company developing computational disease models, has signed a commercial partnership agreement with Helixrus, a South Korea-based channel partnership company focused on biological big data and multi-omics.

CytoReason collects proprietary data from pharmaceutical companies and uses it to simulate human diseases — tissue by tissue, cell by cell.

The partnership will see Helixrus represent CytoReason’s AI platform and professional services in the Korean market.

The commercial partnership will focus on leveraging Helixrus’ knowledge of the Korean pharmaceutical market, as well as an extensive network of relationships in Asian markets, to assist CytoReason in prioritizing new targets, finding biomarkers, profiling combinations, and stratifying patients.

“We’re thrilled to enter the Korean market with such an important player in South Korea’s pharmaceutical industry,” said David Harel, CEO and Co-founder of CytoReason.

“Through this collaboration and others in Asian markets, our goal is to establish our computational disease models and professional services as the gold standard for drug discovery, development and portfolio management."

CytoReason's multidisciplinary team of 65 leading biologists, bioinformaticians and data engineers has developed a technology that could assist pharma and biotech companies in conducting quicker, more effective R&D and bring novel therapies to the patients who most need them.

“We are very excited to partner with CytoReason as they expand their footprint into Korea,” said Nick Choe, CEO of Helixrus, Inc.

“CytoReason offers a unique AI drug discovery platform that already benefits a number of pharmaceutical companies worldwide, and we look forward to working together to improve drug discovery and development in Korea as well.”