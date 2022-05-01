The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Amazon ends COVID paid leave for US workers

The changes come amid a stream of challenges for Amazon after a recent effort to unionize some warehouses.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 1, 2022 08:05
Small toy figures are seen in front of diplayed Amazon logo (photo credit: REUTERS/ DADO RUVIC)
Small toy figures are seen in front of diplayed Amazon logo
(photo credit: REUTERS/ DADO RUVIC)

Giant online retailer Amazon.com Inc will end its paid-time-off policy for employees with COVID-19 from May 2, the company told US-based staff on Saturday.

The change follows the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and revised guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it said.

The US-based staff will now get five days of excused, unpaid leave following a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, Amazon told workers in a message it provided to Reuters.

"We can continue to safely adjust to our pre-COVID policies," the company said, citing the sustained easing of the pandemic, the availability of vaccines and treatments, and updated public health guidance.

The changes come amid a stream of challenges for Amazon after a recent effort to unionize some warehouses. In April, workers at its warehouse in New York City voted to form the first union.

An Amazon logo is seen at its centre in Darlington, County Durham, Britain September 3, 2020 (credit: LEE SMITH / REUTERS)An Amazon logo is seen at its centre in Darlington, County Durham, Britain September 3, 2020 (credit: LEE SMITH / REUTERS)

On Saturday, Amazon said it is halting site-wide notifications of positive cases in facilities unless required by law, as well as efforts to encourage vaccination.

In January, Amazon trimmed paid leave for workers with the virus to one week, or up to 40 hours. Before that, they got two weeks of paid time off for COVID-19.



Tags amazon CDC COVID-19
