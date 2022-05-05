The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Musk expected to be temporary Twitter CEO after closing $44 bln takeover - CNBC

Parag Agrawal, who was named Twitter's CEO in November, is expected to remain in his role until the sale of the company to Musk is completed. 

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 5, 2022 19:02

Updated: MAY 5, 2022 19:06
ELON MUSK’S Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration. (photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
Elon Musk is expected to become Twitter's temporary CEO after closing his $44 billion takeover of the social-media firm, CNBC reported on Thursday, as the billionaire inches closer to securing funds for the deal.

Musk, the world's richest man, is also the CEO at Tesla Inc TSLA.O and heads two other ventures, The Boring Company and SpaceX.

Tesla shares dropped 2.7% indicating that investors were concerned about his increased involvement in Twitter. Twitter shares extended gains and were up about 4% at $50.89, but were still shy of Musk's offer of $54.20.

Reuters reported last week that Musk had lined up a person for the top job at Twitter. Parag Agrawal, who was named Twitter's CEO in November, is expected to remain in his role until the sale of the company to Musk is completed. 

Earlier on Thursday, Musk listed a group of high-profile investors who are ready to provide funding of $7.14 billion for his Twitter bid, including Oracle's co-founder Larry Ellison and Sequoia Capital.

Elon Musk attends the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany on March 22. (credit: Patrick Pleul/Pool/REUTERS) Elon Musk attends the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany on March 22. (credit: Patrick Pleul/Pool/REUTERS)Saudi Arabian investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who had initially opposed the buyout, also agreed to roll his $1.89 billion stake into the deal rather than cashing out, a regulatory filing showed.

"Great to connect with you my "new" friend @elonmusk ... Kingdom Holding Company and I look forward to roll our ~$1.9 bn in the "new" Twitter," Alwaleed said in a tweet. 

Musk increased his financing commitment to $27.25 billion while reducing a margin loan from Morgan Stanley to $6.25 billion. He has already secured commitments for $13 billion in loans against Twitter from banks.

The other investors include crypto firm Binance, New York-based real estate tycoon Steven Witkoff's firm and DFJ Growth IV Partners, which has investments in the Boring Company, SpaceX, SolarCity and Tesla.

"We hope to be able to play a role in bringing social media and web together and broadening the use and adoption of crypto and blockchain technology," Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said.

Reuters reported last week that Musk was in talks with large investment firms and high-net-worth individuals about taking on more financing for his Twitter acquisition and tying up less of his wealth in the deal. 

Musk will continue to hold talks with existing shareholders of Twitter, including the company's former chief Jack Dorsey, to contribute shares to the proposed acquisition, according to the filing.

Larry Ellison, a board member at Tesla and a self-described close friend of Musk has committed $1 billion for the funding.

Musk, a self-proclaimed free speech absolutist who has advocated user-friendly tweaks to Twitter, such as an edit button and defeating "spam bots" that send overwhelming amounts of unwanted tweets, has previously said he would try to keep as many investors in Twitter as possible.

Investors have been fretting over whether Musk will complete the Twitter deal.

In April, he decided at the last minute not to take up a seat on Twitter's board. In 2018, Musk tweeted that there was "funding secured" for a $72 billion deal to take Tesla private but did not move ahead with an offer.

Musk would have to pay a $1 billion termination fee to Twitter if he walked away, and the social media company could also sue him to complete the deal.



Tags twitter saudi arabia Elon Musk
