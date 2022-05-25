The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

Israel-Japan Chamber of Commerce celebrates 70-year mark in large event

The Israel-Japan Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 70th birthday at an event at the Peres Center for Peace in Jaffa with about 350 guests, including top businesspeople and politicians.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 25, 2022 21:00
Knesset Member Zvi Hauser honors Japanese righteous gentiles who saved lives in Holocaust, 2022. (photo credit: KOBI KIVITI)
Knesset Member Zvi Hauser honors Japanese righteous gentiles who saved lives in Holocaust, 2022.
(photo credit: KOBI KIVITI)

The Israel-Japan Chamber of Commerce this week celebrated 70 years of establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The event was held at the Peres Center for Peace in Jaffa with about 350 guests – including senior economic and industry figures, businessmen, diamond experts, senior Israeli and Japanese government officials, and senior bankers. It featured guests of honor as well, including Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman; Adv. Zeev Weiss, chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and the Israel-Japan Friendship Association; Mizushima Koichi, ambassador of Japan to Israel; Zvi Hauser, head of the interparliamentary Israel-Japan friendship group; Dr. Ron Tomer, president of the Manufacturers Association; Adv. Shmuel Schnitzer, chairman of the Chamber of Commerce Award Committee; and Ayelet Nahmias-Verbin, chairwoman of the Export Institute.

Weiss, who had just returned from a visit to Japan, encouraged the business community to visit Japan and renew ties. Japanese investments in Israel soared to a record $3 billion in 2021 and the Japanese expressed in meetings with him their desire to deepen and expand ties with Israel.

The Abraham Accords have excited the Japanese imaginations in creating business partnerships between Japan, Israel and the Emirates. Zeev expressed the hope that Japan will soon be open to tourists from Israel and that direct flights between the two countries will be resumed.

Liberman said, “Relations between Japan and Israel are important and strong. We will continue to cultivate and invest in economic cooperation between the countries and I am sure we will know how to utilize the potential to the best of our ability.”

"Relations between Japan and Israel are important and strong. We will continue to cultivate and invest in economic cooperation between the countries and I am sure we will know how to utilize the potential to the best of our ability."

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman
Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman attends a cabinet meeting, March 20, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman attends a cabinet meeting, March 20, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Gilad Cohen, Israel’s Ambassador to Japan, sent greetings from Japan.

Also among the guests were Zvi Neta, chairman and CEO of the Automotive Equipment and Vehicles Group; Shalom Seidler, chairman and owner of the Wissotzky Group; Boaz Moldavsky, president of the Diamond Exchange; Tanyia Cohen-Uzzielli, CEO of the Tel Aviv Museum; Adv. Gilad Meirovich; diamond expert Gabi Barbi; Dr. Roni Bornstein, honorary president of the Israel-Japan Chamber of Commerce; Eran Zini, CEO of the Diamond Exchange; and Meir Rassin, one of the owners of Opticana.



Tags Israel business Japan Israel Japan
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by