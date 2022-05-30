The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
EU makes eleventh-hour push to agree on Russia oil sanctions

The EU leaders will declare continued support for Ukraine and discuss how to deal with the impact of the conflict, especially the spike in energy prices and an impending food supply crisis.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 30, 2022 10:35

Updated: MAY 30, 2022 10:57
Models of oil barrels and a pump jack are seen in front of displayed EU and Russia flag colours in this illustration taken March 8, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS)
European Union leaders are due to agree at a summit later in the day that the sanctions package under preparation should include an embargo on Russian oil imports as punishment for Moscow invading Ukraine, but exempt pipeline crude deliveries.

Cautious optimism

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell sounded a hopeful note ahead of the two-day summit in Brussels, where leaders of the 27 countries will have few concrete results if the impasse over an oil embargo holds up a wider package of sanctions on the table.

"I think that this afternoon, we will be able to offer to the heads of the member states an agreement."

Josep Borrell

Ambassadors failed on Sunday to agree on a proposal that would ban Russian oil delivered to EU countries by sea by the end of this year, but exempt oil delivered by a pipeline that supplies landlocked Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Josep Borrell speaks at a news conference on the Russian military operation against Ukraine, at EU headquarters in Brussels on Sunday (credit: STEPHANIE LECOCQ/REUTERS)Josep Borrell speaks at a news conference on the Russian military operation against Ukraine, at EU headquarters in Brussels on Sunday (credit: STEPHANIE LECOCQ/REUTERS)

Recent draft conclusions

"The European Council agrees that the sixth package of sanctions against Russia will cover crude oil, as well as petroleum products, delivered from Russia into Member States, with a temporary exception for crude oil delivered by pipeline," the latest draft conclusions, seen by Reuters, said.

"The European Council therefore urges the Council to finalize and adopt it without delay, ensuring fair competition and a level playing field in the EU Single Market, and solidarity among Member States in case of sudden interruptions of supply," the draft said.

It added the 27 EU member countries would "address the issue of the temporary exception for crude oil delivered by pipeline as soon as possible."

International fund to rebuild Ukraine

According to a draft of the summit conclusions seen by Reuters, leaders will also back the creation of an international fund to rebuild Ukraine after the war, with details to be decided later, and will touch on the legally fraught question of confiscating frozen Russian assets for that purpose.

The leaders will pledge to accelerate work to help Ukraine move its grain out of the country to global buyers via rail and truck as the Russian navy is blocking the usual sea routes and to take steps to faster become independent of Russian energy.

The draft showed leaders would explore ways to curb rising energy prices, including the feasibility of introducing temporary price caps, to cut red tape on rolling out renewable sources of energy and invest in connecting national energy networks across borders to better help each other.



Tags European Union Russia natural gas sanctions Ukraine-Russia War
