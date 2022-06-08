Here are all the titles coming to Disney+ Israel next week

Disney revealed the list of content that would be uploaded to Disney+ once it reaches Israeli screens next Thursday in a press conference on Wednesday morning.

Israel is going to be seeing some cult classics and all-time hits, including new Disney films and series from production houses like Marvel, Pixar, Lucasfilms, Fox and so on, not to mention some of the classics.

The Disney+ subscription in Israel will see legends, from Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck videos to animated legends like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Lion King, Tangled and Frozen, to the latest movies such as Encanto.

Disney Channel originals will also be joining the set, such as Hannah Montana, Lizzie McGuire and so on. Lest we forget the content everyone's been waiting for: Hamilton and The Beatles: Get Back.

The platform, available for streaming in a Hebrew version, as well, will be separated into tabs according to genre or production category — including Star Wars, Marvel, and "Stars," a category for slightly more mature audiences with shows and films intended for adults.

For Israelis and other subscribers outside the United States, the big advantage of Disney+, beyond the obvious content that comes with it like the favorite classics and new hit series, is also the dizzying amount of library content that comes with it and is not necessarily identified with Disney. These include series such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Family Guy, Fuurama, Scrubs and more.

Content list

The list below is some of the content we'll be seeing on Israel's Disney+ next week. The list has not yet been completed.

Disney Films

Aladdin (Feature) (1992)Aladdin (Feature) (2019)Alice in Wonderland (Feature) (1951)Alice in Wonderland (Feature) (2010)Alice Through the Looking Glass (Feature) (2016)Bambi (Feature) (1942)Beauty and the Beast (Feature) (1991)Beauty and the Beast (Feature) (2017)Big Hero 6 (Feature) (2014)Bolt (Feature) (2008)Chronicles of Narnia, The: Prince Caspian (Feature) (2008)Chronicles of Narnia, The: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (Feature) (2005)Cinderella (Feature) (1950)Cinderella (Feature) (2015)Cruella (Feature) (2021)Dumbo (Feature) (1941)Dumbo (Feature) (2019)Fantasia (Feature) (1940)Fantasia 2000 (Feature) (2000)Frozen (Feature) (2013)Frozen II (Feature) (2019)Hamilton (Feature) (2020)Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert Tour 3D (Feature) (2008)Hannah Montana the Movie (Feature) (2009)Jungle Book 2, The (Feature) (2003)Jungle Book, The (Feature) (1967)Jungle Book, The (Feature) (2016)Jungle Cruise (Feature) (2021)Lady and the Tramp (Feature) (1955)Lady and the Tramp (Feature) (2019)Lilo & Stitch (Feature) (2002)Lion King, The (Feature) (1994)Lion King, The (Feature) (2019)Little Mermaid, The (Feature) (1989)Lizzie McGuire Movie, The (Feature) (2003)Lone Ranger, The (Feature) (2013)Maleficent (Feature) (2014)Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Feature) (2019)Mary Poppins (Feature) (1964)Mary Poppins Returns (Feature) (2018)Moana (Feature) (2016)Mulan (Feature) (1998)Mulan (Feature) (2020)Perri (Feature) (1957)Pete's Dragon (Feature) (2016)Peter Pan (Feature) (1953)Phineas and Ferb Movie, The: Candace Against the Universe (Feature) (2020)Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (Feature) (2007)Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest (Feature) (2006)Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (Feature) (2017)Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (Feature) (2011)Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (Feature) (2003)Pocahontas (Feature) (1995)Princess and the Frog, The (Feature) (2009)Ralph Breaks the Internet (Feature) (2018)Raya and the Last Dragon (Feature) (2021)Zootopia (Feature) (2016)

Pixar

Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear (Feature) (3000)Brave (Feature) (2012)bug's life, A (Feature) (1998)Cars (Feature) (2006)Cars 2 (Feature) (2011)Cars 3 (Feature) (2017)Coco (Feature) (2017)Finding Dory (Feature) (2016)Finding Nemo (Feature) (2003)Good Dinosaur, The (Feature) (2015)Incredibles 2 (Feature) (2018)Incredibles, The (Feature) (2004)Inside Out (Feature) (2015)Luca (Feature) (2021)Monsters University (Feature) (2013)Monsters, Inc. (Feature) (2001)Onward (Feature) (2020)Ratatouille (Feature) (2007)Soul (Feature) (2020)Toy Story (Feature) (1995)Toy Story 2 (Feature) (1999)Toy Story 3 (Feature) (2010)Toy Story 4 (Feature) (2019)Turning Red (Feature) (2022)Up (Feature) (2009)WALL-E (Feature) (2008)

Marvel

Falcon and the Winter Soldier, The (2021): Season 1Hawkeye (2021): Season 1Loki (2021): Season 1Making of Moon Knight, The (Special) (2022)Marvel Studios Legends (2021): Season 1Marvel's 616 (2020): Season 1Moon Knight (2022): Season 1Ms. Marvel (2022): Season 1WandaVision (2021): Season 1What If...? (2021): Season 1Ant-Man (Feature) (2015)Ant-Man and the Wasp (Feature) (2018)Avengers: Age of Ultron (Feature) (2015)Avengers: Endgame (Feature) (2019)Avengers: Infinity War (Feature) (2018)Black Panther (Feature) (2018)Black Widow (Feature) (2021)Captain America: Civil War (Feature) (2016)Captain America: The First Avenger (Feature) (2011)Captain America: The Winter Soldier (Feature) (2014)Captain Marvel (Feature) (2019)Dark Phoenix (Feature) (2019)Deadpool (Feature) (2016)Deadpool 2 (Feature) (2018)Doctor Strange (Feature) (2016)Eternals (Feature) (2021)Fantastic Four (Feature) (2005)Fantastic Four (Feature) (2015)Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (Feature) (2007)Guardians of the Galaxy (Feature) (2014)Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Feature) (2017)Iron Man (Feature) (2008)Iron Man 2 (Feature) (2010)Iron Man 3 (Feature) (2013)Logan (Feature) (2017)Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe (Special) (2014)Marvel's The Avengers (Feature) (2012)New Mutants, The (Feature) (2020)Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Feature) (2021)Thor (Feature) (2011)Thor: Ragnarok (Feature) (2017)Thor: The Dark World (Feature) (2013)Wolverine, The (Feature) (2013)X-Men (Feature) (2000)X-Men Origins: Wolverine (Feature) (2009)X-Men: Apocalypse (Feature) (2016)X-Men: Days of Future Past (Feature) (2014)X-Men: First Class (Feature) (2011)X-Men: The Last Stand (Feature) (2006)X2 (Feature) (2003)

Star Wars

Book of Boba Fett, The (2021): Season 1Mandalorian, The (2019): Season 1Mandalorian, The (2019): Season 2Obi-Wan Kenobi Series (2022): Season 1Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Feature) (2016)Solo: A Star Wars Story (Feature) (2018)Star Wars Forces of Destiny (Shorts) (2017): Season 1Star Wars Forces of Destiny (Shorts) (2017): Season 2Star Wars Rebels (2014): Season 1Star Wars Rebels (2014): Season 2Star Wars Rebels (2014): Season 3Star Wars Rebels (2014): Season 4Star Wars Resistance (2018): Season 1Star Wars Resistance (2018): Season 2Star Wars: A New Hope (Feature) (1977)Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (Feature) (2002)Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (Feature) (1983)Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (Feature) (2005)Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Feature) (2008)Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008): Season 1Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008): Season 2Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008): Season 3Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008): Season 4Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008): Season 5Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008): The Clone Wars - The Final SeasonStar Wars: The Clone Wars (2008): The Lost Missions Season 6Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (Feature) (1980)Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Feature) (2015)Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Feature) (2017)Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (Feature) (1999)Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Feature) (2019)Star Wars: Visions (2021): Season 1

Star (General entertainment)

9-1-12428 Days Later (Feature) (2002)28 Weeks Later (Feature) (2007)127 Hours (Feature) (2010)500 Days of Summer (Feature) (2009)A-Team, The (Feature) (2010)Abbott ElementaryAbraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (Feature) (2012)Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie (Feature) (2016)According to JimAliasAlien (Feature) (1979)Alien Resurrection (Feature) (1997)Alien vs. Predator (Feature) (2004)Alien: Covenant (Feature) (2017)Alien3 (Feature) (1992)Aliens (Feature) (1986)Aliens vs. Predator - Requiem (Feature) (2007)Alita: Battle Angel (Feature) (2019)American Horror StoriesAmerican HousewifeAmericans, The (2013)Armageddon (Feature) (1998)AtlantaAtlantaAvatar (Feature) (2009)Baby Daddy (2012): International Season 4Big (Feature) (1988)Big Leap, TheBig SkyBig SkyBig Trouble (Feature) (2002)Big Trouble in Little China (Feature)Big Year, The (Feature) (2011)Billy Bathgate (Feature) (1991)Black Nativity (Feature) (2013)Black Swan (Feature) (2010)Black Widow (Feature) (1987)Bob's BurgersBonesCocktail (Feature) (1988)Criminal MindsD'Amelio Show, TheDead Poets Society (Feature) (1989)Desperate HousewivesDie Hard (Feature) (1988)Die Hard 2 (Feature) (1990)Die Hard with a Vengeance (Feature) (1995)DirtFamily GuyFather of the BrideFather of the Bride Part II (Feature) (1995)Ford v Ferrari (Feature) (2019)FuturamaGleeGrey's Anatomygrown-ishHomelandHow I Met Your FatherHow I Met Your MotherIce Age (Feature) (2002)Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, The (Feature) (2022)Ice Age: Collision Course (Feature) (2016)Ice Age: Continental Drift (Feature) (2012)Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (Feature) (2009)Ice Age: The Meltdown (Feature) (2006)It's Always Sunny in PhiladelphiaJojo Rabbit (Feature) (2019)King's Man, The (Feature) (2021)Kingsman: The Golden Circle (Feature) (2017)Kingsman: The Secret Service (Feature) (2015)LostLove, VictorMaze Runner, The (Feature) (2014)Maze Runner: The Death Cure (Feature) (2018)Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (Feature) (2015)mixed-ishModern FamilyPam & TommyPredator (Feature) (1987)Predator 2 (Feature) (1990)Predator, The (Feature) (2018)Predators (Feature) (2010)Premise, ThePretty Woman (Feature) (1990)Primeval (Feature) (2007)Prison BreakPrivate PracticeRio (Feature) (2011)Rio 2 (Feature) (2014)ScandalSimpsons, TheSons of AnarchyStation 19X-Files, The

National Geographic

Africa's DeadliestAir Crash InvestigationAkashinga: The Brave OnesAlaska Animal RescueBrain GamesBuried Secrets of Keros (Special) (2020)Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin (2019): Season 1Buried Secrets of WWII (2019): Season 1Car SOSCesar Millan: The Real Story (Special) (2012)Drain Alcatraz (Special) (2017)Drain the Bermuda Triangle (Special) (2014)Drain the Ocean: WWII (Special) (2016)Drain the Oceans (2018): Season 1Drain the Oceans (2018): Season 2Drain the Oceans (2018): Season 3Drain the Sunken Pirate City (Special) (2017)Drain the Titanic (Special) (2015)Drugs, Inc.GeniusGenius By Stephen HawkingHostile Planet (2019): Season 1Ice Road RescueIncredible Dr. Pol, TheLost Cities with Albert LinMaradona Confidential (Special) (2018)Nazi Death Camp: The Great Escape (Special) (2014)Nazi MegastructuresSecret Life of Predators (2013): Season 1Secrets of Christ's Tomb: Explorer Special (Special) (2017)Secrets of the Bull Shark (Special) (2020)Secrets of the King Cobra (Special) (2012)Secrets of the Space Shuttle (2018): Season 1Secrets of the Whales (2021): Season 1Secrets of the Zoo (2018): Season 1Secrets of the Zoo (2018): Season 2Secrets of Wild India (2012): Season 1Shark vs Surfer (Special) (3000)Shark vs Whale (Special) (3000)Shark vs. Tuna (Special) (2018)Sharkatraz (Television) (2016)Sharkcano (Special) (2020)Sharks of Lost Island (Special) (2013)Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle (Special) (2020)Sharks vs. Dolphins: Blood Battle (Special) (3000)To Catch a SmugglerTrafficked with Mariana Van ZellerWhen Sharks AttackWicked TunaWorld According to Jeff Goldblum, The (2019): Season 1World According to Jeff Goldblum, The (2019): Season 2