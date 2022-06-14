The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

Annual iSTEAM program teaches 400 students how to think like leaders

The joint project from OpenValley and ORT Israel concluded this month, having imparted valuable wisdom upon several hundred students.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: JUNE 14, 2022 14:46
ORT students graduating the iSTEAM program (photo credit: OpenValley)
ORT students graduating the iSTEAM program
(photo credit: OpenValley)

Earlier this month saw the end of iSTEAM, an annual collaboration project between the education organization ORT Israel and the hi-tech stage-two accelerator OpenValley.

400 ORT students from around the country attended the program’s final, presenting over 50 multidisciplinary projects that pulled upon the knowledge imparted to them over the program’s school year-long duration.

“On this [record-setting] day, hundreds of excited students from ORT schools around the country arrived in Caesarea this morning to present over 50 projects dealing with entrepreneurship, innovation and creativity,” said Sharon Greenberg, head of research, development and training at ORT Israel.

“The students built innovative projects, thinking outside the box and applying principles of science and technology," Greenberg added.

“The students built innovative projects, thinking outside the box and applying principles of science and technology."

Sharon Greenberg

iSTEAM was launched with the aim to connect the world of entrepreneurship and start-ups to ORT's students throughout the country, preparing its graduates for the challenges of the 21st century.

Flagship program

The program is the education NGO’s flagship program, training students in relevant skills like teamwork, critical thinking, innovative thinking and entrepreneurship.

iSTEAM program students and teachers come to meetings in the entrepreneurship complexes of the OpenValley chain, where students take an active part in the community experience of the high-tech industry and experience the challenges of entrepreneurs and innovation leaders.

The students and teachers meet with entrepreneurs, who in turn attend sessions to learn more about the iSTEAM program.

“This is a record event that summarizes the work of an entire year,” said Shiri Green-Elgevish, CEO of OpenValley. “[The program] was established about 6 years ago with the understanding that it is impossible to create social change without education.”

She noted that the education system in Israel has been impacted by iSTEAM and its students. “Schools are on the verge of change. We're anticipating a revolution in teaching, and the market is demanding something else; this program will be meaningful in the development of the school of the future,” she said.

“Students leave the program much more prepared for the labor market, having acquired skills that will be useful for them in all areas of life.”



Tags Israel startup business innovation ORT
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by