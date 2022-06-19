The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

Top stars join Maccabi’s NFT project

The project is running under an official and exclusive license called “Project Max," named after Max Nordau, the father of Maccabi sports.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 19, 2022 13:57
Ice Hockey Group Hakoah Vienna. Participated in competitions in Austria from 1923 to 1933. The team won first place in the first Maccabiah. (photo credit: MACCABI WORLD UNION)
Ice Hockey Group Hakoah Vienna. Participated in competitions in Austria from 1923 to 1933. The team won first place in the first Maccabiah.
(photo credit: MACCABI WORLD UNION)

Four sports stars, judoka Arik Zeevi, basketball player Shay Doron, American-Israeli basketball player Tamir Goodman and NBA player Eddie Johnson joined the strategic team of Project Max by the Maccabi World Union and the company Sighteer to turn historical exhibits in the Maccabi Museum that are being turned into digital NFTs.

Sighteer will produce digital collectibles with artistic symbols in a limited series of eleven copies per exhibit - one in gold, three in silver and one in bronze.

The project is running under an official and exclusive license called “Project Max," named after Max Nordau, the father of Maccabi sports.

The project will operate through an artificial intelligence platform, and its goal is to build awareness on the Internet and in the metaverse of the historical story of Jewish sports in the world while promoting the values of equality in sports and the fight against antisemitism.

The Hakoah Vienna team gained worldwide fame after defeating an English team in Britain in 1924. The group is photographed on a victory tour against the backdrop of the pyramids. (credit: MACCABI WORLD UNION) The Hakoah Vienna team gained worldwide fame after defeating an English team in Britain in 1924. The group is photographed on a victory tour against the backdrop of the pyramids. (credit: MACCABI WORLD UNION)

Amir Gissin, deputy CEO of Maccabi World: "The joining of groundbreaking athletes in the Max Project enables the construction of bridges with different communities around the values ​​of equality in sports."



Tags sports soccer NFTs
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by