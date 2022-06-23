Israeli cleantech developer UBQ Materials announced on Monday a partnership with Crescent Garden, a leading provider of gardening containers and self-watering solutions. As part of the collaboration, which launches this week in Germany, the latter is set to use UBQ's novel bio-based thermoplastic in a new set of planters.

The new range of planters, dubbed Crescent Too O+, are the first and only planters to contain the climate-positive material, and will be available to consumers and commercial gardeners.

“Through our partnership with UBQ Materials, Crescent Garden is transforming sustainability in both the home and garden spaces with our plant-positive containers that also offer a positive impact on the world.” Harry Tchira, President of Crescent Garden

UBQ noted that this is a significant breakthrough for those in the horticulture field, where decisions are increasingly focused on what is good for the planet, in addition to what is beneficial in the garden.

"As a company focused on gardening and cultivating a healthier, sustainable environment, we have a deep understanding of why climate change needs to be addressed – and it starts with us, the producer," said Harry Tchira, President of Crescent Garden.

What is UBQ's impact?

UBQ Materials converts unsorted household and municipal landfill-destined waste into UBQ, a climate-positive, cost-competitive replacement for plastic. UBQ is a bio-based drop-in material that can be incorporated into standard manufacturing processes without additional machinery or materials. The production of UBQ decreases the landfilling of waste, preventing methane emissions and curtailing the leakage of toxic substances into the soil.