The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

Israeli startup UBQ teams up with Crescent Garden for a sustainable gardening breakthrough

The planters are first in gardening supplies to substitute plastic with climate positive UBQ, a major breakthrough for the horticulture field.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 23, 2022 05:30
An example of what UBQ Materials can be used for. (photo credit: UBQ MATERIALS)
An example of what UBQ Materials can be used for.
(photo credit: UBQ MATERIALS)

Israeli cleantech developer UBQ Materials announced on Monday a partnership with Crescent Garden, a leading provider of gardening containers and self-watering solutions. As part of the collaboration, which launches this week in Germany, the latter is set to use UBQ's novel bio-based thermoplastic in a new set of planters.

 The new range of planters, dubbed Crescent Too O+, are the first and only planters to contain the climate-positive material, and will be available to consumers and commercial gardeners.

UBQ Materials offices. (credit: UBQ MATERIALS) UBQ Materials offices. (credit: UBQ MATERIALS)

“Through our partnership with UBQ Materials, Crescent Garden is transforming sustainability in both the home and garden spaces with our plant-positive containers that also offer a positive impact on the world.”

Harry Tchira, President of Crescent Garden

UBQ noted that this is a significant breakthrough for those in the horticulture field, where decisions are increasingly focused on what is good for the planet, in addition to what is beneficial in the garden.

 “As a company focused on gardening and cultivating a healthier, sustainable environment, we have a deep understanding of why climate change needs to be addressed – and it starts with us, the producer,” said Harry Tchira, President of Crescent Garden. “Through our partnership with UBQ Materials, Crescent Garden is transforming sustainability in both the home and garden spaces with our plant-positive containers that also offer a positive impact on the world.”

What is UBQ's impact?

UBQ Materials converts unsorted household and municipal landfill-destined waste into UBQ, a climate-positive, cost-competitive replacement for plastic. UBQ is a bio-based drop-in material that can be incorporated into standard manufacturing processes without additional machinery or materials. The production of UBQ decreases the landfilling of waste, preventing methane emissions and curtailing the leakage of toxic substances into the soil.



Tags UBQ Materials Garden sustainability
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by