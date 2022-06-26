L’Oréal launches BOLD Female Founders initiative

The L’Oréal Group, the world’s leading beauty player, announced recently the launch of the L’Oréal BOLD Female Founders initiative designed to support female-led start-ups.

It will be developed by its venture capital fund, BOLD Business Opportunities for L’Oréal Development, through a dedicated initial allocation of €25 million.

BOLD Female Founders will focus on investment opportunities worldwide across the wider beauty ecosystem, including brands, beauty tech, biotech and green science. This venture and entrepreneurship funding is aligned with the group’s strategic commitment to promote gender equity.

“Today, 30% of the start-ups of our BOLD venture capital fund are led by women. With BOLD Female Founders, we want to accelerate our venture capital investment to support female entrepreneurship.” Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO of L’Oréal

“L’Oréal has for many years been committed to women’s empowerment, through numerous programs and initiatives of the L’Oréal Foundation, such as L’Oréal UNESCO For Women in Science and Women for Climate. BOLD Female Founders aims at promoting the venture funding of women entrepreneurship, which remains at an unbelievably low level,” says Nicolas Hieronimus, chief executive officer of L’Oréal. “By addressing the inequalities that passionate women founders face in their entrepreneurial journey, we bring our sense of purpose to life: Create the beauty that moves the world.

Underfunded, outperforming

Gouzelle Ishmatova, BOLD chief strategy officer, added, “A more inclusive venture capital industry means more opportunities for underrepresented female entrepreneurs. As a matter of fact, start-ups led by women attract less funding, yet they consistently outperform. With BOLD Female Founders, we want to be a game changer by investing in the creativity and talent of the next generation of female entrepreneurs.

“The L’Oréal Group acts to champion the cause of women, especially within its ecosystem,” she said. “This strategic investment by BOLD is the latest step in our longstanding commitment to women’s equity and empowerment.”