Intel records an all-time high contribution to the Israeli economy

Intel, the largest employer in Israel's high-tech industry, published its corporate responsibility report for 2021-2022 last week, stating an all-time high in the company's contribution to the Israeli economy.

The report further shows that Intel's cooperation with Israeli vendors in 2021 grew by over 25% compared with the previous year regarding procurement, rising from $1.7 billion to $2.2 billion.

Intel attributes this growth to the construction works of the company's new chip factory, which is underway in Kiryat Gat.

The rising demand for chips and the crisis in the global chip industry also led to a new record in exports volume as well as the company's share of Israel's GDP, reflecting a year-over-year increase of $100 million to $8.1 billion in 2021.

These export figures account for 1.7% of Israel's GDP and 11% of the total exports of the Israeli high-tech industry. 70% of Israeli high-tech exports are chip exports from the company's production facilities and 30% from its development centers.

Intel investments

Since establishing operations in Israel, Intel invested $48 billion back into Israel, of which $22 billion was invested inacquiring Israeli companies.

Intel's payroll in Israel totals 12 thousand people plus over 2,000 in Mobileye. In addition, Intel announced plans to acquire Tower Semiconductors from Migdal Haemek in the last year, including its 1,500 employees. In terms of indirect employment, Intel is currently responsible for creating jobs for 48,000 people in Israel.