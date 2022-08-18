Teachers' Union: 'As it stands the school year will not start'

As the beginning of the school year approaches, the Finance Ministry is engaged in serious negotiations with the Teachers’ Union regarding the improvement of conditions for workers in the educational sector. The stakes are high, as the Union is threatening to launch a strike on the first day of school.

“There will be great chaos: as it stands, the school year will not start,” declared Yaffa Ben-David, secretary general of the Teachers' Union, who discredited the Finance Ministry’s attempts to stifle the Union’s demands, calling them “a bunch of men who think they should determine what will be.”

“We are the solution, not the problem; the Ministry is the problem," she added. “We are all educators who want to teach and develop, from this crisis we can only grow … It is not possible to go around, lie and take from the teachers what they deserve. The fight is for the children to have the best teachers — and we need to preserve them.”

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Foresight is 20/20 (If you're not a minister)

According to Ran Shai, chairman of the National Student Council, the process of sorting out this issue could have gone smoother, had the relevant parties acted sooner.

“We are all educators who want to teach and develop, from this crisis we can only grow … It is not possible to go around, lie and take from the teachers what they deserve." Yaffa Ben-David

“Negotiations started early: already in January the Education Ministry came to the Finance Ministry and the Teachers' Union and asked to bring a new salary agreement, since then it seems that we are only being delayed," said Shai in an interview with 103FM. “I don't think there is a side to this conflict. It may sound a little innocent but I believe that we need to sit down and solve it in a simple way.”

Empty classroom at Cramim school, Beit Hakerem, Jerusalem, October 21 2020 (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Shai said that shutting down the educational system on the first day of school would be an irresponsible step by the Union, adding that “School, which is supposed to be the anchor in our lives, is once again threatened to be overthrown and prevented. Not opening on September 1 [would be] reckless.”

That said, Shai acknowledged the importance of what the Union is asking for — namely, a framework that will allow young teachers to progress in their careers over time. He criticized the Finance Ministry for getting overly involved. “I don't understand why the Finance Ministry should interfere in the policy of the Education Ministry. We don't want teachers to join and after three years leave because they have nowhere to advance; we need an invested education system.”

The ministry in the middle

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman presented what his Ministry had offered to the Union in order to resolve the conflict, calling it “generous,” and warning against a back-to-school strike.

"I hear that there are those who are sure that a government two months before elections will not be able to afford [dealing with] a strike, and there is an actual attempt here to take the students and parents hostage," said Liberman. “Violent and thuggish conduct will not pay off.”

The proposed agreement would implement a higher starting salary for teachers (to the tune of NIS 9,000 for a full-time position), salary increases for administrative staff and school principles, bonuses for teachers who remain in their positions for several years, new minimum wage regulations for specialty positions and new options for teachers to take vacation days, among several other points.

According to Shai, the opportunity presented by the Finance Ministry’s proposed agreement could make “a profound change in the education system and not just a temporary solution [by strengthening] the status of teachers and administrators within the schools.”

The doctor steps in...

In order to resolve things before catastrophe strikes, Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton has rolled up her sleeves and slogged into the mud with the Union and Finance Ministry.

On Wednesday night, she stated that, following a meeting with Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Liberman, several relevant authorities are scrambling to come up with a feasible solution in order to ensure the school year’s intended start date.

“I intend to hold additional meetings with professionals tomorrow to examine and exhaust all the options available to the Education Ministry,” she said, adding “If the professionals do not come to an agreement by Sunday (August 21), I intend to demand the convening of an emergency discussion in the government on the issue in the coming days.”

“I will not let the students, parents and education staff be left in tension and uncertainty,” she concluded. “We must reach a solution by next week.”