TaTiO raises $5.3m. for hiring platform focusing on skills, not résumés

Getting hired can be hard.

One of the many hurdles standing between employers and potential employees is the uncertainty of whether the candidate is actually qualified to do the job, resulting in cumbersome aptitude assignments, a lot of running to learn everything on the job and possibly some seriously sloppy work that no side is happy with.

That hurdle stands no chance before the rapid advancement of AI application, however – the magic ingredient that seems to present novel solutions to every issue has been applied to yet another problem, this time by the Israeli company TaTiO, which on Thursday announced the completion of a $5.3 million seed round led by Mensch Capital Partners and Cresson Management.

The core idea behind TaTiO’s platform is flipping the script from a focus on résumés to a focus on skills themselves. The company sources potential candidates and provides realistic job simulation tasks that predict their aptitude for a variety of careers. AI analysis learns and tracks each candidate’s behavior, service orientation and tone of voice producing a report with a job-specific prediction score and providing employers with a performance assessment before the first interview is set. At the same time, TaTiO continuously learns about employers’ preferences, improving their applicant-to-hire ratio.

“The current method of job hiring is outdated, ineffective and often biased. On average, an employer will receive 250 applications for each job position, while the average time spent looking at a résumé is a mere five to seven seconds,” said Maya Huber, TaTiO’s co-founder and CEO.

What is TaTiO?

TaTiO was founded by Huber (who, by the way, has a PhD in occupational therapy) and Mor Panfil in 2019. The duo has spent much of their careers working together to integrate the disadvantaged into the workforce. After witnessing the shortfalls in the job market, they launched TaTiO, together with R&D expert Nir Familier, to solve the systemic issues in the job hiring process.

“There is an ever-growing need for companies to find vetted, qualified employees. With TaTiO, we’ve created a new way to hire – instead of vetting people out, we vet them in. We’re changing the reality of the workforce by minimizing the time and cost of hiring, improving employee retention rates and reducing hiring bias,” Huber said.

TaTiO has been shown to reduce time-to-hire by 50% and cost-of-hire by 30%, and has sourced and qualified tens of thousands of candidates for positions in logistics, customer support, technical support, sales, finance and insurance.

“In this multi-billion dollar market, TaTiO is providing a much-needed platform and unique outlook at a precise time,” said Boaz Shedletsky, managing partner of Mensch Capital Partners. “The current talent shortage is a major issue facing companies around the world, from large, public institutions such as Amazon, to smaller, privately owned companies. TaTiO is well positioned to bring change to the hiring process, and the job market as a whole.”