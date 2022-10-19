Lego owners buy Israeli-founded company BrainPOP

Kirkby, the company which owns Lego, is acquiring Israeli-founded children's education tool BrainPOP for $875 million.

BrainPOP, per the company's website, was founded in 1999 by Dr. Avraham Kadar as a creative way to explain difficult concepts to his young patients.

Kadar is an Israeli pediatrician and immunologist who has been living in the United States since the 1980s. He is the sole owner of BrainPOP and thus the sole beneficiary of the $875 million.

Although Kadar himself is in America, part of BrainPOP's development team is in Israel.

What is BrainPOP's product?

BrainPOP primarily sells private subscriptions to educators, institutions - including Israel's Education Ministry - and school districts at the elementary and middle school levels. There are programs geared toward different ages for nearly every subject imaginable. This includes content in Spanish (BrainPOP Espanol) and French (BrainPOP Francais) as well as an English-as-a-second-language program which is used in Israel.

The company's website also has a sample of free content on its Hebrew site, with videos explaining the stock market, price comparison as a consumer, Bible, Israeli culture and more.

Although the company will officially be sold to Kirkbi, Dr. Kadar will continue to be involved as a consultant to Lego and a managing director of BrainPOP's activity through the parent company.