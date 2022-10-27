The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

Twitter shares to be suspended on NYSE as Musk nears takeover

Shares of Twitter won't be available on the New York Stock Exchange until after Musk and his team close on

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 27, 2022 10:40

Updated: OCTOBER 27, 2022 10:42
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk smiles at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, US, June 13, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE/FILE PHOTO)
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk smiles at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, US, June 13, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE/FILE PHOTO)

Twitter Inc TWTR.N shares will be suspended from trading on Friday, the New York Stock Exchange's website showed, as billionaire Elon Musk faces a court-ordered Oct. 28 deadline to close his $44 billion deal for the social media platform.

Musk, the world's richest person, visited Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco on Wednesday and hinted he was the company's top boss after updating his profile bio to "Chief Twit".

The final stages of Musk's purchase

Reuters reported on Tuesday that equity investors, including Sequoia Capital, Binance, Qatar Investment Authority and others, had received the requisite paperwork for the financing commitment from Musk's lawyers.

The deal's completion would mark an end to a lawsuit by Twitter, which, along with investors, now expects the deal to be completed on its original terms of $54.20 per share.

The company's stock closed at $53.35 on the NYSE on Wednesday. They were up about 1% at $53.90 in extended trading, slightly below Musk's offer price.



Tags twitter social media Elon Musk NYSE
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by