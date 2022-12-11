The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

In a fight for climate change, will hydrogen replace jet fuel in aircrafts?

The test took place at an outdoor test facility at a British military air base, using a converted Rolls-Royce AE 2100-A regional aircraft engine. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 11, 2022 05:53
easyJet (photo credit: Courtesy)
easyJet
(photo credit: Courtesy)

In the fight against climate change, Rolls-Royce and easyJet have found a way to successfully test-run hydrogen as an alternative to jet fuel.

The test took place at an outdoor test facility at a British military air base, using a converted Rolls-Royce AE 2100-A regional aircraft engine.

"The UK is leading the global shift to guilt-free flying and today's test by Rolls-Royce and easyJet is an exciting demonstration of how business innovation can transform the way we live our lives," Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Grant Shapps said in the statement. "This is a true British success story, with the hydrogen being used to power the jet engine today produced using tidal and wind energy from the Orkney Islands of Scotland - and is a prime example of how we can work together to make aviation clear while driving jobs across the country."

"We started a few years ago looking at what might power the aircraft of the future,"

easyJet's chief operation officer, David Morgan

With hydrogen as a discussion and testing point, it could play a major role in a better and greener future in the aviation world.

EasyJet Airbus (credit: Courtesy)EasyJet Airbus (credit: Courtesy)

The green hydrogen that was produced and supplied by European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) generated renewable energy at their hydrogen production and tidal test facility, according to the Rolls Royce statement.

"We started a few years ago looking at what might power the aircraft of the future," easyJet's chief operation officer, David Morgan, told BBC. "We looked at battery technology and it was quite clear that the battery technology was probably not going to do it for the large commercial aircraft that we fly. We've come to the conclusion that hydrogen is a very exciting proposition for us."

"The success of this hydrogen test is an exciting milestone," Chief Technology Officer, Rolls-Royce, Grazia Vittadini, said. "We only announced our partnership with easyJet in July and we are already off to an incredible start with this landmark achievement. We are pushing the boundaries to discover the zero carbon possibilities of hydrogen, which could help reshape the future of flight."

What is the next step for their partnership?

Because of their success, the partnership is planning to continue their testing to reach the goal of a full-scale ground test of a Rolls-Royce Pearl 15 jet engine.

"This is a real success for our partnership team," CEO of easyJet Johan Lundgren said in a statement. "We are committed to continuing to support this ground-breaking research because hydrogen offers great possibilities for a range of aircraft, including easyJet-sized aircraft. That will be a huge step forward in meeting the challenge of net zero by 2050."



Tags environment climate change easyJet aircraft hydrogen
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by