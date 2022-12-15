Japanese trend reach Israel: 20 capsule hotels to be opened

Capsule hotels, the popular trend from Japan originally used as a solution for employees in remote workplaces, have arrived in Israel.

Maariv learned that Dvir Indig imported this concept and after a successful test of the format in Jerusalem, Indig decided to establish 20 capsule hotels all over the country.

The capsule hotel is called CapsuleInn. The first one opened on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem with an investment of 1.5 million dollars. The complex includes 26 accommodation capsules, some for a single person and some for couples, 2.2 meters long, 1.2 meters wide and 1 meter high.

What does the capsule hotel include?

Each capsule includes a bed, air conditioner, multi-channel TV, adjustable lighting, WIFI, connection ports for phone charging and more. In the middle of the complex is a room for guests to gather and hang out, showers, toilets, and a room with personal lockers to store backpacks, luggage and valuables.

The price per day for accommodation at the capsule hotel in Jerusalem is NIS 99 for a single person and NIS 199 (before VAT) for a capsule for a couple. As mentioned, capsule hotels are a global trend that allows, especially for young people, accommodation and basic services without paying hundreds of shekels a night in a mid-level hotel.

Dvir Indig said that recently the capsule hotel has become a hit among young people, Israelis and tourists, and operates at over 90% occupancy, This is why the chain will expand and establish capsule hotels nationwide.