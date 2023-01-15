The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Going for a job interview? Here are tips to help with your answers to their questions

Manpower experts reveal what is behind the most asked questions in a job interview and what answers are recommended.

By WALLA!
Published: JANUARY 15, 2023 02:30
We all hear most of these questions every time we interview for a job. We don't always understand what the meaning behind it is and why the interviewer is asking them. So what is behind these common questions? Manpower experts reveal the rationale behind the scenes.

Why are you interested in working here?

The interviewer wants to know that before the job interview, you did your homework on the company: that you know who it is, what it is, what it does, and that there is a reason why you want to work for them, that is more than "I'm looking for a job."

Such an inquiry is an indication of effort, investment and thoroughness - qualities that will also contribute to the performance of the job.

Tell me about yourself

Jobs in Newspaper (credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)Jobs in Newspaper (credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)

This is a tricky question because each interviewee chooses whether to talk about the personal, the professional or both - according to what his heart leans toward.

Most interviewers expect an answer that will combine the personal with the professional. The answer allows the interviewer to get to know the candidate a little and also to see how he defines himself.

What are your strengths?

Here, the interviewee wants to see how you perceive yourself, with an emphasis on your professional abilities (hard worker, elementary, meticulous), but they are also interested in hearing about personality traits that are relevant to the fulfillment of the role (people person, patient, organized).

So a good answer will be one that combines advantages from both sides. It is always recommended to give real examples from your professional experience.

What are your weaknesses?

In fact, in recent years, the term "weaknesses" has been used less often, but rather asked about challenges in the previous job. Through the answer, the interviewee's weaknesses are reflected. 

The interviewer wants to know if the company will be able to work with them. Not every weakness is a deal breaker, everything is subject to the requirements of the position. It is recommended here to give examples of how you have successfully coped with these challenges.

What will your manager say about you?

Another question that examines the personal perception and self-awareness of the interviewee (through the prism of how they believe that they are reflected towards others). It is a way of knowing what type of employee they are: easy to manage, lecturer, or perhaps, opinionated at a level that not every manager will know how to deal with. A good answer will divide between the personal and professional place.

How do you deal with mistakes?

Everyone makes mistakes here and there. The question is what the candidate does with the mistake. In this question, the interviewee wants to test your ability to learn and accept criticism and understand how you deal with negative criticism.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

The interviewer's way of finding out if you see a horizon in the role and are interested in developing and growing through it - within the organization and in general. This does not mean that every answer from which it will be possible to conclude that in five years you see yourself somewhere else is wrong. As long as the answer indicates a desire to develop professionally - the answer is good.

Why are you leaving your current job?

Every organization is interested in hiring stable employees who will remain for the so-called "term" (once it meant three years, nowadays two years are also considered a reasonable amount of time in the position.) The interviewer wants to understand what is behind the interviewee's job search. If the candidate has jumps and transitions in his resume - it is important for the interviewer to find out their compromise.



