Israel makes formal request of US for 25 F-15s - report

The Defense Ministry made an official request for 25 F-15 EX fighters and is hoping to double the order, according to a report by Breaking Defense on Thursday.
According to the report, Israel made a request for F-15s and F-35s in 2020, but while the contract for the F-35s was signed, the political instability that came from five rounds of elections prevented the contract for the F-15s to be completed and signed.
The F-15 fighters are reportedly expected to be supplied to Israel by 2028, but the country will request to expadite the timeline in order to receive them faster.
Why are the F-15s so essential?
While the F-35 is considered one of the most advanced fighter jets, it cannot carry very many weapons. In opposition, the F-15 can carry more than 10 tons of bombs.
Breaking Defense reported that the F-15s are essential for attacking targets in Iran as well as stopping Hezbollah rocket launches.
Last week, the Israel Air Force announced that it is expanding its flight simulator center for pilots to get training in the use of F-15s and F-16s.