Israel makes formal request of US for 25 F-15s - report

The Defense Ministry made an official request for 25 F-15 EX fighters and is hoping to double the order, according to a report by Breaking Defense on Thursday.

According to the report, Israel made a request for F-15s and F-35s in 2020, but while the contract for the F-35s was signed, the political instability that came from five rounds of elections prevented the contract for the F-15s to be completed and signed.

The F-15 fighters are reportedly expected to be supplied to Israel by 2028, but the country will request to expadite the timeline in order to receive them faster.

Why are the F-15s so essential?

While the F-35 is considered one of the most advanced fighter jets, it cannot carry very many weapons. In opposition, the F-15 can carry more than 10 tons of bombs.

Breaking Defense reported that the F-15s are essential for attacking targets in Iran as well as stopping Hezbollah rocket launches.

US Air Force F-15 fighter jets are seen on the tarmac during the Clear Sky 2018 multinational military drills at Starokostiantyniv Air Base in Khmelnytskyi Region, Ukraine October 12, 2018. (credit: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS)

Last week, the Israel Air Force announced that it is expanding its flight simulator center for pilots to get training in the use of F-15s and F-16s.