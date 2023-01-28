The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Tesla is expanding with Netanya showroom

Tesla is opening a new showroom in Israel and is expected to deliver 3000-4000 cars in their first six months

By DUBI BEN-GEDALYAHU
Published: JANUARY 28, 2023 17:40
A Tesla logo on a Model S is photographed inside of a Tesla dealership in New York, US, April 29, 2016. (photo credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON/FILE PHOTO)
US-based electric vehicle maker Tesla is gearing up for expansion in Israel. Globes have learned that the company recently signed a lease on a property in the industrial zone of Netanya on which it will set up a large sales and service center. 

The privately-owned property, five dunams in area, is at 39-4

1 Hakadar Street in north Netanya, close to the sales and service center of rival Chinese electric vehicle brand Geely Geometry.

According to a presentation by realtor Yair Levy Real Estate Strategy, which brokered the deal, the property has 3,300 sq.m. of built space, and building rights of 300-400% for commerce and offices.

The property was originally offered for sale for NIS 47 million, but as far as is known Tesla has signed a long lease on it. Sources inform Globes that several vehicle importers expressed interest in the property.

The new center will feature Tesla’s first permanent showroom in Israel, and a bodywork and paint workshop that will replace Tesla’s existing small garage next to the company’s current management headquarters in Israel in Kiryat Ata. Up to now, Tesla has marketed its vehicles in Israel online and at pop-up spaces in shopping malls.

The showroom, due to be inaugurated by August, will be constructed on the format of the company’s showrooms around the world, which are known as Tesla Stores. Besides displaying new vehicles, it will offer a trade-in service and a stock of vehicles for immediate sale.

Since Tesla began selling in Israel in March 2021, it has put more than 10,000 new cars on Israel’s roads. Following an aggressive price cut announced on January 13, it has accumulated thousands more orders, and expects to deliver 3,000-4,000 vehicles in the first half of this year, subject to availability of stocks.

Up to now, Tesla has provided repair and roadside services in Israel through Shagrir, operating as a sub-contractor, but the increasing pace of sales has created growing pressure on the company’s service and parts network.

The rise in the number of new vehicle brands launched in Israel in the past year is now boosting demand on the part of vehicle importers for showrooms in all of Israel’s large cities.

Tesla stated in response to the report: “The company does not comment on internal matters.”



Tags Israel tesla israel cars Tesla
